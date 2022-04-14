Trump Critics Cheer Mark Meadows' Removal From North Carolina Voter Rolls
The ex-chief of staff is being investigated for voter fraud amid an accusation that he registered to vote at a home in North Carolina in which he never...www.newsweek.com
We will cheer louder when he is charged with blatant voter fraud. What makes this especially is he was one of the biggest mouth pieces of the big lie of a stolen election and was scheduled to be the speaker Arizona Statewide Election Integrity Summit.
North Carolina's voted in Republican Mark Meadows just to have him embarrass everyone in North Carolina all Republicans embarrass their own States
Yep! Here's your voters Fraud America! Mark Meadows himself! Pull the ballots, and verify that he voted twice!
Comments / 86