Presidential Election

Trump Critics Cheer Mark Meadows' Removal From North Carolina Voter Rolls

By Jason Lemon
Newsweek
 2 days ago
The ex-chief of staff is being investigated for voter fraud amid an accusation that he registered to vote at a home in North Carolina in which he never...

onislandtime
2d ago

We will cheer louder when he is charged with blatant voter fraud. What makes this especially is he was one of the biggest mouth pieces of the big lie of a stolen election and was scheduled to be the speaker Arizona Statewide Election Integrity Summit.

Jay Jay
1d ago

North Carolina's voted in Republican Mark Meadows just to have him embarrass everyone in North Carolina all Republicans embarrass their own States

Ultimate One ⚓
2d ago

Yep! Here's your voters Fraud America! Mark Meadows himself! Pull the ballots, and verify that he voted twice!

Daily Mail

Barking mad! Secret Service agents were furious at Biden White House for playing down injuries caused by bites from First Dog Major before he was shipped off to Biden's friends, new documents reveal

Secret Service agents were furious at White House officials for toning down injuries caused by bites from Major, the First Dog, to the point where they even tried to get President Joe Biden to pay for a coat that was ripped into pieces, according to newly released documents. Secret Service...
The Independent

Defeated Republican senator claims Georgia election was ‘stolen’ from him ahead of Trump visit

Republican David Perdue, who lost his Georgia Senate seat last year, has now claimed that the election was “stolen” from him. Former President Donald Trump, who has been the most notable source of similarly false election fraud claims after losing the White House in 2020, will rally with Mr Perdue on Saturday in support of his attempt to unseat the Republican Governor of the state, Brian Kemp. Mr Trump began attacking Mr Kemp after he wasn’t, in Mr Trump’s view, supportive enough of his efforts to overturn the results in Georgia, a state that President Joe Biden won, the...
The Independent

Convicted Cowboys for Trump founder complains Marjorie Taylor Greene didn’t attend his Capitol riot trial

Couy Griffin, the New Mexico county commissioner convicted Tuesday for trespassing on Capitol grounds during the January 6 riot, is unhappy with Marjorie Taylor Greene and other far right representatives for missing his brief trail in Washington. ““I know Marjorie Taylor Greene personally,” Mr Griffin said outside the courtroom following his guilty verdict on Tuesday. “I didn’t see Marjorie one time around this trial right here that’s affecting January 6. I didn’t see Louie Gohmert here. I didn’t see Matt Gaetz.”In a statement provided to Newsweek, a spokesperson for Ms Greene wrote that “Congresswoman Greene has been one of the...
Newsweek

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

