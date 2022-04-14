ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cashing in on Cottagecore! Laura Ashley is set to revive its floral collections after new owner signed deal to license archives to more retailers

By Bridie Pearson-jones For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 2 days ago

Cult fashion brand Laura Ashley is set to be revived after its new owner stuck a deal with an events company which will allow it to license its archives to retailers.

The brand, which grew to prominence in the 1980s after its floral prints became favourites of the fashion set including Princess Diana, is now cashing in on the cottage core trend which grew to prominence since lockdown.

But the fashion-to-furnishings British retailer, which started life on Laura Ashley’s kitchen table in 1953, was the pandemic's first high-profile casualty when it collapsed after failing to secure rescue funds, forcing the closure in July 2020 of all 123 UK stores, its Welsh factory and its website, costing more than 1,600 jobs.

But the brand was rescued by Gordon Brothers, the global advisory, restructuring and investment firm, which has invested in restoring the brand to its former glory, including launching a collaboration with Next.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0E1aRe_0f9CZOGj00
Cult fashion brand Laura Ashley is set to be revived after its new owner stuck a deal with an events company which will allow it to license its achieves to retailers. Princess Diana is pictures in a Laura Ashley dress in 1992 in Notting Hill
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZU5HH_0f9CZOGj00
Laura Ashley are cashing in on the cottage core trend with floral prints and dressing gowns in their new range

The restructuring firm have now signed a deal with IMG, a sports and entertainment management company.

They are set to create new ranges of clothes and shoes as well as homeware as well as hospitality events through retail partnerships and collaborations.

'For almost 70 years, Laura Ashley's iconic, quality-led designs, prints and patterns have continued to inspire the most coveted styles and fashion trends around the world,' Tim Smith, vice-president at IMG, told the Times.

'We are eager to leverage this rich heritage and the Laura Ashley archive, comprising more than 98,000 pieces of unique artwork, textiles and footage, to develop relevant new fashion and lifestyle products for existing and new fans of the brand.'

Its once beloved floral frocks and flowing dresses have recently been worn by the likes of Kate Garraway and Holly Willoughby despite the brand's dramatic fall in popularity over the past decades.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03DzQJ_0f9CZOGj00
A Laura Ashely model is pictrured
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uOldY_0f9CZOGj00
A Laura Ashley model is pictured 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BpMSb_0f9CZOGj00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4T8mkU_0f9CZOGj00

Welsh designer Laura Ashley started out by sewing headscarves and napkins on her kitchen table in Pimlico, London in 1953.

Having gained quilting experience with her local Women's Institute, she would make garments while her husband Bernard printed them and they would take mail orders and sell to High Street retailers such as John Lewis.

The business moved to Kent and then her native Wales in the late 1950s and early 1960s, as the brand established itself and gained momentum.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aFhZ8_0f9CZOGj00
Princess Diana seen wearing Laura Ashley in 1980 as she worked as a nursery school assistant at the Young England Kindergarten in Pimlico
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CzN3M_0f9CZOGj00
Pictured: Princess Diana wears a blue and green floral Laura Ashley gown as she watches Prince Charles play polo at Tidworth in 1981
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Xj2z6_0f9CZOGj00
The royal was also seen visiting the Laura Ashley factory in Newtown, Wales in June 1988 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Y4n0k_0f9CZOGj00
Princess Diana is pictured wearing Laura Ashley in Pimlico, south London 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mEkCv_0f9CZOGj00
The business moved to Kent and then her in the late 1950s and early 1960s, as the brand established itself and gained momentum. A Laura Ashley shop in London is pictured

They opened their first shop under the name Laura Ashley in Pelham Street, South Kensington, in 1968.

The brand did well on the High Street throughout the 1970s, bringing French chic and luxurious soft and hard furnishings into people's homes.

It gained international acclaim when shops opened in Paris and San Francisco in 1974.

Its signature flowing, floral dress became a staple of the late 1970s and matched the hippy movement perfectly.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AlX2l_0f9CZOGj00
Last year, Laura Ashley announced a limited-edition collaboration with a New York-based designer Batsheva Hay, who has produced a range of smocked and tiered dresses that draws on the retailer's archival prints and line drawings. 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Kixa0_0f9CZOGj00
Actresses Pamela Harlow and Heidi Banks were sighted at a Laura Ashley clothing store in Beverly Hills, California in 1984 (left, right: Jane Sturdy and Billy Livingston model for the brand)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15KyGl_0f9CZOGj00

But as a family business, famed for being 'quintessentially English', the style became more conservative, particularly when royalty came on board.

It wasn't until the 1980s, when Princess Diana threw her support behind the designer, that enjoyed dizzying success.

Diana was often seen in her dresses and unwittingly shut down production once after she wore a £50 granddad collar gown to a photo call, with staff unable to cope with demand.

But after the 'Diana effect' died down and as time has gone on with fast fashion dominating the landscape, the brand has had to rely increasingly on its homeware to make money.

Last year, Laura Ashley announced a limited-edition collaboration with a New York-based designer Batsheva Hay, who has produced a range of smocked and tiered dresses that draws on the retailer's archival prints and line drawings.

