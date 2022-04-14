Nebraska Governor Candidate Backed by Trump Accused of Groping 8 Women
At least eight women, including a state senator, have accused Charles Herbster of touching them without their...www.newsweek.com
At least eight women, including a state senator, have accused Charles Herbster of touching them without their...www.newsweek.com
Trump has admitted to the fact that he can grope women whenever he wants to! So anyone who aligns themselves with him probably have the same mindset that he does!🤮
Nebraska Examiner is owed by “States Newsroom” and was started in January of 2022 in Lincoln. States Newsroom is an organization that is 2 years old and was founded with the stated goal of giving “progressive editorial outlooks.” Nebraska Examiner is hardly a news outlet! This “News Story” about Herbster is hardly a news story. Thank you East Coast liberals for helping me know who to voter for in the upcoming primary. If East Coast Liberals are so afraid of Herbster that they start fabricating slanderous lies, he must be good for Nebraska! Until this morning I had not made up my mind. I am voting Herbster!
daddy trump sure loves to back sexual predators
Comments / 47