ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nebraska State

Nebraska Governor Candidate Backed by Trump Accused of Groping 8 Women

By Aaron McDade
Newsweek
Newsweek
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

At least eight women, including a state senator, have accused Charles Herbster of touching them without their...

www.newsweek.com

Comments / 47

Sandy Bowers
2d ago

Trump has admitted to the fact that he can grope women whenever he wants to! So anyone who aligns themselves with him probably have the same mindset that he does!🤮

Reply(2)
16
Tj Norris
2d ago

Nebraska Examiner is owed by “States Newsroom” and was started in January of 2022 in Lincoln. States Newsroom is an organization that is 2 years old and was founded with the stated goal of giving “progressive editorial outlooks.” Nebraska Examiner is hardly a news outlet! This “News Story” about Herbster is hardly a news story. Thank you East Coast liberals for helping me know who to voter for in the upcoming primary. If East Coast Liberals are so afraid of Herbster that they start fabricating slanderous lies, he must be good for Nebraska! Until this morning I had not made up my mind. I am voting Herbster!

Reply(2)
12
Lucky☘ Gang ☘13
2d ago

daddy trump sure loves to back sexual predators

Reply(6)
20
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nebraska Crime & Safety
State
Nebraska State
Vox

The Supreme Court rules that Joe Biden is commander-in-chief. Three justices dissent.

The Supreme Court on Friday evening decided, no, it was not going to needlessly insert itself in the military chain of command above President Joe Biden. The Court’s decision in Austin v. U.S. Navy SEALs 1-26 largely halted a lower court order that permitted certain sailors to defy a direct order. A group of Navy special operations personnel sought an exemption from the Pentagon’s requirement that all active duty service members get vaccinated against Covid-19, claiming that they should receive a religious exemption.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pete Ricketts
Person
Julie Slama
Person
Donald Trump Jr
Person
Donald Trump
Person
Andrew Cuomo
The Independent

Convicted Cowboys for Trump founder complains Marjorie Taylor Greene didn’t attend his Capitol riot trial

Couy Griffin, the New Mexico county commissioner convicted Tuesday for trespassing on Capitol grounds during the January 6 riot, is unhappy with Marjorie Taylor Greene and other far right representatives for missing his brief trail in Washington. ““I know Marjorie Taylor Greene personally,” Mr Griffin said outside the courtroom following his guilty verdict on Tuesday. “I didn’t see Marjorie one time around this trial right here that’s affecting January 6. I didn’t see Louie Gohmert here. I didn’t see Matt Gaetz.”In a statement provided to Newsweek, a spokesperson for Ms Greene wrote that “Congresswoman Greene has been one of the...
ADVOCACY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#8 Women#Republican#The Nebraska Examiner#Conklin#Gop
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Journalism
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
882K+
Followers
89K+
Post
802M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy