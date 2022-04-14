ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Police investigating homicides of 3-year-old girl killed in house fire in Baltimore and her mother, whose body was found off I-95

By Jessica Anderson, Baltimore Sun
The Baltimore Sun
The Baltimore Sun
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21FgGu_0f9CZIyN00
Law enforcement units say they are investigating the homicides of a three-year-old girl found dead inside the basement of a Baltimore rowhome that caught fire last week and her mother, whose body was found days later off Interstate 95. Baltimore Sun/TNS

Law enforcement units say they are investigating the homicides of a three-year-old girl found dead inside the basement of a Baltimore rowhome that caught fire last week and her mother, whose body was found days later off Interstate 95.

“Investigators from the Maryland State Police Homicide Unit are working with the Baltimore Police Department Homicide Unit to determine a nexus and motive between the two homicides,” state police said in a statement Thursday. “No suspects have been identified at this time.”

The medical examiner has ruled both deaths homicides, according to police. The agencies have not disclosed the manner of death for either.

State police identified the mother as Danielle Shanae Parnell, 30, of Baltimore. Parnell was found just before 10 a.m. Tuesday by a member of a surveying crew in Cecil County, near the border with Harford County. Troopers pronounced Parnell dead at the scene.

Baltimore Police on Thursday identified the child as My’royal Bennett, who was found dead inside a brick rowhome in the 4700 block of Vancouver Road in the Beechfield neighborhood.

Firefighters were called at about 6 p.m. April 8 for a report of a fire. The girl was found dead inside the home. Many residents watched from their yards as police vehicles arrived on the scene, and investigators went in and out of a brick home behind yellow police tape.

“We just smelled smoke and saw four or five trucks,” Tracy Howard, 49, who lives nearby, previously told The Baltimore Sun. “Once I saw the crime scene tape, I knew someone passed. I knew something bad had happened.”

Howard said she believed a woman lived at the home with two young children but she thought they had recently moved.

Comments / 0

Related
Law & Crime

‘All I Can Think About Are Those Babies’: Family Mourns Deaths of Florida Mother, 3-Year-Old Twins Found Decomposing in Parked Car

An investigation is underway after the decomposing bodies of a mother and her twins were discovered in a parked car near a Florida apartment complex. The Melbourne Police Department has now identified the deceased as Andrea Langhorst, 35, and 3-year-old twins Olivia and Adam Dyer. Investigators are working to determine...
MELBOURNE, FL
The Independent

Mother arrested for killing two children tells police ‘I don’t want them’

A 41-year-old mother accused of killing her two children allegedly told investigators she did not “want them”, police have said. Odette Lysse Joassaint was taken into custody on Tuesday night at her apartment in Little Haiti, Miami-Dade County, following a number of cold 911 calls. When officers from the Miami-Dade Police Department turned up at the building, a three-year-old boy and a five-year-old girl were found deceased.Both children were lying in a prone position on the bed with their arms, legs and necks tied-up, a police report said. Life-saving attempts were made but they were pronounced dead.It was revealed on...
PUBLIC SAFETY
insideedition.com

Mystery Surrounds Death of Florida Mom and 3-Year-Old Twins Found in Car; Police Investigate, Officials Say

A mother and her 3-year-old twins were found dead in their car that was parked outside of a Florida apartment complex, officials said, according to published news reports. The woman was identified as Andrea Langhorst, 35, of St. Lucie County, and her biological children, Olivia and Adam Dryer, according to a statement issued to Inside Edition Digital by Melbourne Police PIO Shaun Hill.
MELBOURNE, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Crime & Safety
City
Baltimore, MD
Local
Maryland Crime & Safety
Andrei Tapalaga

Doctors Shocked as a Man Wakes Up From the Dead During Autopsy

Three certified doctors have comfirmed the death of Gonzalo Montoya JimenezMovidagrafica/Pixabay. A prisoner from Villabona prison in Asturias, Spain had been confirmed by three different doctors dead from a stroke that he suffered during his sleep. Nothing very unusual to be seen in prison, as stated by a spokesman for the Spanish Prison Service.
KRQE News 13

Hust found guilty of killing, raping 6-year-old girl

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Justice at last for the family of a six-year-old New Mexico girl, who was raped and strangled in her Rio Rancho home. Friday night, a jury found a man who lived in that home guilty of her death. “We’re happy that Jade was able to find justice,” said Jessica Martinez, chief deputy […]
RIO RANCHO, NM
click orlando

Missing 12-year-old girl found, Daytona Beach police say

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – UPDATE: Daytona Beach police said around 12:30 p.m. that Nevaeh Conrey had been located. ORIGINAL: Daytona Beach police said on Sunday officers had begun searching for a missing 12-year-old girl, according to the department’s social media. Nevaeh Conrey was last seen Saturday at an...
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tracy Howard
The Independent

Mother and father accused of killing disabled daughter, 16, by ‘allowing her to become morbidly obese’

A mother and father will stand trial in January next year accused of killing of their disabled daughter by allowing her to become morbidly obese.Kaylea Titford, 16, was found dead at her home in Newtown, Powys, Wales, in October 2020. She was discovered “pale, cold and could not be woken.” Her mother, Sarah Lloyd-Jones, 39, of Colwyn, Newtown, faced court on Thursday, charged with gross negligence manslaughter and causing or allowing the death of a child or vulnerable person.Her father Alun Titford, 44, faces the same charges, but was admitted to hospital the previous evening and was unable to attend Mold Crown Court, north Wales.It is alleged that, between 24 March and 11 October 2020, they failed to ensure Kaylea’s dietary needs were met, leading to morbid obesity.The defendants are also accused of failing to ensure the 16-year-old got enough exercise, was in a hygienic condition and had a safe and clean living environment.It is also alleged that Ms Lloyd-Jones and Mr Titford did not ensure her physical health was maintained and that they failed to seek reasonable medical help for her.Judge Rhys Rowlands listed a new plea hearing for 30 June, with a provisional trial date of 16 January.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Black Enterprise

Bodycam Footage Captures Moment Police Fatally Shot 68-Year-Old Man Who Was Responding to A Burglary

Police have released the bodycam footage that captured the moment cops fatally shot a 68-year-old man whose family says he was just responding to a burglary. Charles Calhoun was shot and killed by police on March 23 after officers claim he pointed a gun at them and wouldn’t drop it despite being told to, AJC reports. On Friday, Calhoun’s family held a press conference asking for transparency during a thorough investigation.
CLAYTON COUNTY, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Homicides
The Independent

Murder investigation launched as man dies three months after he was punched in the head

A murder investigation has been launched after a man who was punched in the head died three months later.Petru-Sorin Doleanu, 41, died from a significant brain injury in hospital on 29 March after being hit by a stranger last year.Police said an unknown man approached Mr Doleanu and his two friends while they were near a job centre in St John’s Road, Wembley, on the evening of 17 December.Mr Doleanu was hit during the altercation and paramedics were called to a property in District Road, Wembley, the following day after he became unwell.Paramedics alerted the police after being told he...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Black Enterprise

School Bus Driver Charged After Violating Protocol That Resulted in 13-Year-Old Being Fatally Hit

A Detroit school bus driver is facing criminal charges after letting a 13-year-old autistic student off on a busy street where the child was fatally hit. Debra White, 65, is accused of letting 13-year-old Zyair Harris off the school bus onto a busy street where she allegedly did not activate the bus’s stop sign and lights, resulting in the teen being struck by an oncoming vehicle, WXYZ reports.
DETROIT, MI
Narcity USA

A Woman Used TikTok's Hand Sign To Call For Help & Police Saved Her After A Wild Car Chase

Tennessee police rescued a woman from an alleged kidnapping and domestic violence situation on Sunday, and it's all thanks to a popular hand signal from TikTok. The woman ran into a convenience store in Tennessee, mouthed the word "help," then gave the hand signal by crossing her thumb on her palm and then covering her thumb with the rest of her fingers, the Tennessean newspaper reports.
TENNESSEE STATE
CBS Baltimore

31-Year-Old Man Killed In Northwest Baltimore Quadruple Shooting

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Homicide detectives are investigating a shooting that killed a man and injured three more people in the northwest neighborhood of Pimlico on Saturday, according to authorities. Officers on patrol in Northwest Baltimore responded to a report of a shooting in the 5300 block of Maple Avenue at 5:23 p.m. Once there, they found two men suffering from gunshot wounds. One of them—a 31-year-old man—was dead, police said. The other man had sustained non-life-threatening injuries. An ambulance took him to a local hospital, according to authorities. Afterward, detectives learned that two additional males had arrived at a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries...
BALTIMORE, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS Denver

Police: 17-Year-Old Girl Found Dead In Denver Alley

DENVER (CBS4) – Denver police officers say they found a 17-year-old girl dead in an alley, but they don’t know the circumstances leading up to her death. The responded to the area near the 1500 block of Quebec Street at around 12:30 p.m. on March 26. Investigators say her death, however, is criminal in nature, and they are treating the investigation as a homicide. Further information about the victim will be released by the Denver Office of the Medical Examiner. ALERT: On March 26th at 12:36 p.m., DPD received a call regarding a 17-year-old female down in the 1500 block N. Quebec St. alley w/ unknown circumstances. Due to preliminary info, DPD is investigating this as a homicide. Please call @CrimeStoppersCO at 720-913-STOP w/ info/tips. pic.twitter.com/pLUZDMaao4 — Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) March 27, 2022 Those with more information are asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. Tips can be submitted anonymously.
DENVER, CO
CBS Philly

2 Pennsylvania State Police Troopers, Pedestrian Killed In Crash Along I-95 In South Philly; DUI Investigation Underway

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Two Pennsylvania State Police troopers and a civilian were struck and killed on I-95 in South Philadelphia overnight. The crash happened on the southbound lanes near the Broad Street exit, around 12:40 a.m. Monday. During a press conference Monday morning, Pennsylvania State Police said 33-year-old Trooper Martin F. Mack and 29-year-old Trooper Branden T. Sisca were responding to a call of a man walking along Southbound I-95 near the sports complex just before 1 a.m. As they were attempting to put the man into custody, a vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed struck all three men. PHILADELPHIA...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
KTSM

1 dead after crash in Northeast El Paso

EL PASO, TX (KTSM) – The El Paso Police Department’s (EPPD) Special Traffic Investigations (STI) Unit is looking into the cause of a midnight Sunday wreck that killed one person. Shortly before 12:30 a.m., EPPD officials say a vehicle and a motorcycle were involved in a wreck at the intersection of Diana and US54 in […]
EL PASO, TX
The Baltimore Sun

The Baltimore Sun

Baltimore, MD
6K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Baltimore Sun is the largest general-circulation daily newspaper based in Maryland and provides coverage of local and regional news, events, issues, people, and industries

 https://www.baltimoresun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy