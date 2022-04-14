ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Learn to Make Better Decisions on Sustainability at Fairchild’s Second-Annual Virtual Forum

By Arthur Zaczkiewicz
Footwear News
Footwear News
 2 days ago

Click here to read the full article.

On April 28, Fairchild Media Group — which includes WWD, Footwear News and Beauty Inc — are convening business leaders, influencers, retailers, brand executives, policymakers and other industry stakeholders for the Sustainability Forum 2022 edition, titled: “Scaling Solutions: The Innovator’s Agenda.” Billed as a must-attend virtual event for anyone in fashion, retail, beauty and footwear looking to make better-informed ESG decisions, attendees will hear from leading climate action thinkers and doers while bridging connections across the industry.

To learn more and register for this event, CLICK HERE .

Themes include policy and regulation, clean beauty, zero-waste design, next-generation materials, circularity and more as it relates to scaling sustainability innovations and action. Speakers include Rachel Zoe, Nicholas Kirkwood and Just Capital’s chief strategy officer, Alison Omens, as well as Amber Valletta and Miranda Kerr. Accenture, the International Fur Federation (Furmark), Neiman Marcus Group, Tiffany & Co., and the U.S. Cotton Trust Protocol are among the sponsoring organizations summoning up lasting change.

Attendees can expect a range of informed sessions, but here’s a preview:

Solving Circular Fashion in the Metaverse

Metaverse, NFTs, blockchain, cryptocurrency, mining, minting. These are the keywords reflecting a technological transformation impacting fashion apparel, retail, beauty and footwear. The digital fashion advocates are marching forward with the metaverse as a key to unlock the promise of circularity while also serving as a space for representation and expressiveness — and, more importantly, the illusory replacement for physical clothes.

This session features: Lorenzo Albrighi, co-CEO and founder of Lablaco and the Circular Fashion Summit; Livia Firth, creative director and founder of Eco-Age; Áslaug Magnúsdóttir, CEO and founder of Katla and co-founder of Moda Operandi; and Neha Singh, CEO and founder of Obsess. The discussion is being moderated by Natasha Franck, CEO of EON.

Can Fashion & Footwear Finally Take Responsibility for End of Life?

While fashion and footwear design have long considered the end consumer, too few are truly considering a product’s end of life — hence the industry’s persistent and highly problematic waste problem. One solution? Design with the end in mind. From upper materials to insoles and the glue that binds them, there are systems advances, best practices and mindsets necessary to scale responsible products.

In this session, Eric Liedtke, co-founder and CEO of Unless Collective, and Chris McGrath, VP of global footwear design and development at Timberland, speak with FN senior editor Peter Verry about end-of-life product strategies and solutions.

Low Waste, Low Impact, and Scaling Solutions

Other sessions include “Low-Waste Lifestyles, and How to Build Them,” which features Lauren Singer, CEO and founder of Package Free Shop, in conversation with Rachel Zoe, co-CEO and founder of Rachel Zoe Inc., Curateur, Rachel Zoe Collection and The Zoe Report, and chairwoman of Rachel Zoe Ventures.

Neiman Marcus Group will be sharing insights into its “ESG Journey” in a session with Sarah Davis, president and founder of Fashionphile; Amanda Martin, SVP and chief supply chain officer of the Neiman Marcus Group; Jennifer Stucko, CEO and creative director and founder of Prota Fiori; and Chris Demuth, SVP of people services, ESG, belonging and corporate philanthropy at the Neiman Marcus Group.

Also on the agenda is “Honesty Through Transparency: Rewriting the Consumer Narrative” featuring Alison Omens, chief strategy officer at Just Capital, and “Natural Fur Sustainability: Prioritizing Communities, the Environment and Animal Welfare,” which is being presented by the International Fur Federation.

More from Footwear News Best of Footwear News

Comments / 0

Related
Footwear News

Caleres Makes Progress on 2025 Sustainability Targets, Details Charitable Giving and DE&I Goals

Click here to read the full article. Caleres released an update on Thursday detailing its progress towards the company’s ambitious 2025 environmental, social, governance (ESG) targets it unveiled last year. In its 2021 Impact Report, Caleres said that it has already reached its goal of 100% of the shoeboxes for its owned brands now use environmentally preferred materials. The St. Louis-based company also said that more than 96% of Caleres’ strategic factories now comply with its heightened labor standards, well ahead of pace to reach 100% by 2025. Along with these achievements, Caleres reported that it has reduced its energy use by...
ENVIRONMENT
Footwear News

Cardi B and Offset Pose Together With Blended Family on the Cover of Essence

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Cardi B and rapper husband Offset made the latest issue of Essence a family affair. The family got ready for their closeups, dressed in colorful, elegant attire. Cardi B was joined by her husband and children, including their new son Wave. The family was all smiles, posing for four sets of glorious photos. Cardi’s first look was a dreamy princess look from Jean Paul Gaultier featuring a cream-colored corset top and a magical...
CELEBRITIES
Footwear News

Industry Moves: Karen Katz Joins Intermix’s Board + More News

Click here to read the full article. Who’s in, who’s out, who’s been promoted and hired — FN covers all the industry changes in one place. Know of an executive on the move? Tell us at web@footwearnews.com. April 13, 2022: Karen Katz, former president and CEO of Neiman Marcus Group (NMG), has been elected to the board of Intermix, bringing the total to six board members. As CEO of NMG, Katz led the company through its digital transformation. Among her accomplishments were leveraging Neiman Marcus’ brick-and-mortar presence to launch its omnichannel strategy, integrating customers’ online and in-store experiences through technology and...
BUSINESS
Cheddar News

Paving the Way for Women in the Spirits Industry; Sustainability That Gives Back to The Planet and Social Causes

On this episode of ChedHER, Amira Rasool, CEO and Founder of The Folklore, discusses her $1.7 million pre-seed funding round and why she's being intentional about the investors she's working with; Brittany Merrill-Yeng, co-founder Skrewball Whiskey, reveals the origins of Skrewball Whisky, experiencing a period of rapid growth, and navigating a male-dominated industry; Suz Hernandez, Owner of MamaP, breaks down how her company is combining eco-friendly and sustainable products with a mission to donate to non-profits that help people and the planet.
ADVOCACY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Amber Valletta
Person
Cara Delevingne
Person
Rachel Zoe
Person
Miranda Kerr
Fast Company

If products could talk: Could fashion go green?

Over the past decade, the exponential growth of digital connectivity has radically transformed retail. The rise of e-commerce, social media, and mobile has changed how consumers connect, shop, and engage, and redefined the competitive landscape in ways once unimaginable. As we look to the next decade, digital connectivity is set to reshape retail once again as connectivity enters our physical world.
ENVIRONMENT
Footwear News

Pregnant Britney Spears Teases ‘Small’ Baby Bump Modeling Spring Outfits With a Sarah Jessica Parker Style Tribute

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Britney Spears blossoms in florals. The “Hold It Against Me” singer shared a video on Instagram yesterday that showed the pop star modeling outfits that she said she wanted to share before her body begins to change throughout her pregnancy. The “Lucky” singer shared on Monday that she is pregnant with her third baby with Sam Asghari, her fiance. In the caption for the post, Spears wrote, “So I have to model my...
CELEBRITIES
Footwear News

Amina Muaddi Responds After Being Named in Rihanna & A$AP Rocky Cheating Rumor

Click here to read the full article. Amina Muaddi has spoken out today after being named in the cheating rumors surrounding A$AP Rocky and Rihanna. On Thursday, social media exploded with the alleged news that the couple had broken up after Rihanna caught him cheating with Muaddi. The shoe designer responded to the rumor on Instagram Stories on Friday, writing, “I’ve always believed that an unfounded lie spread on social media doesn’t deserve any response or clarification, especially one that is so vile. I initially assumed that this fake gossip — fabricated with such malicious intent — would not be taken...
CELEBRITIES
Footwear News

Gabrielle Union Goes Preppy-Chic in Plaid Dress and Strappy Sandals for ‘They Call Me Magic’ Premiere With Dwyane Wade

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade always bring their fashion A-game to every event. The dynamic power couple beamed while posing on the red carpet at the Los Angeles premiere of “They Call Me Magic.” The docuseries highlights the global impact of Earvin “Magic” Johnson, both on and off the court and features interviews with Magic Johnson, his family members and many others. The television show premieres on Apple TV+ on April 22. For...
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sustainable Fashion#Tiffany Co#Fairchild#Fairchild Media Group#Wwd#Beauty Inc#Esg#Capital#Accenture#Furmark#Neiman Marcus Group
Footwear News

REI Co-op Hits $3.7 Billion in Sales in 2021, Up 36% Compared to 2020

Click here to read the full article. REI Co-op today announced that it hit $3.7 billion in sales in 2021, marking an increase of 36% over 2020. The retailer said it achieved a net income of $97.7 million in 2021. As a cooperative, REI’s business is partly owned by its employees, producers and members. As such, $128.9 million was distributed to employees’ profit sharing, retirement and performance programs. Overall, the company gave more than half of its profits back to members, employees and nonprofit partners. REI distributed $234 million in member rewards and invested $7.1 million in more than 450 nonprofit partners...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Footwear News

Adidas Collaborates With M&M’s on Sweet New Forum Sneakers

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Adidas’ Forum collaboration lineup is getting a sweet new addition, thanks to M&M’s. Pulling from the miniature candy’s iconic yellow packaging, the new Forum Low 84 style features glossy rubberized leather uppers in the same golden hue. Following the candied theme, the $150 pair also includes brown “M&M” removable logo flags on either side of its lace counters, as well as 3D accents shaped like the chocolate candy. For a retro finish, the athletic...
APPAREL
Footwear News

3 Big Reasons Why DSW, Target and Walmart Are Banking on Private Label Brands to Drive Growth

Click here to read the full article. At Designer Brands Inc.’s investor day earlier this month, the company said its private brands would drive growth over the next five years. Specifically, the DSW parent company predicted that owned-brands would double from 19% of the company’s revenue to almost one-third by 2026, with most sales occurring in the company’s DTC channels. DBI acquired Camuto Group, which designs and develops the Vince Camuto brand and licenses footwear for Jessica Simpson and Lucky Brand, in 2018. The announcement came shortly after Nike pulled its products from DSW stores to focus on its own DTC channels,...
RETAIL
Footwear News

Beyoncé Teases New Ivy Park x Adidas Collection in Lime Green Mini Skirt & Striped Sneakers

Click here to read the full article. It looks like Beyoncé and Adidas might be linking up again to drop a new “Ivy Park” collection. Late last night, the Ivy Park Instagram page shared a photo of the multi-hyphenated entertainer laying on the ground in a forest that is filled with old televisions that are streaming different videos from past Ivy Park releases. View this post on Instagram A post shared by IVY PARK (@weareivypark) To complement the aesthetic, Beyoncé wore a lime green outfit that consisted of a short-sleeve crop top and a mini skirt that was embossed with Ivy...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Philanthropy
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Fashion
SPY

Coyuchi’s Conserve Collection Makes Sustainable Living Easier Than Ever

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. Coyuchi recently invited SPY to review their Spring 2022 Edit, which included, amongst other things, the most gorgeous and cozy duvets, quilts, blankets and Percale sheets. The preview, filled with organic materials in muted colors to suit any dwelling space, also shared a glimpse at Coyuchi’s newly released Conserve Collection and we have to admit, it was truly love at first sight. The Conserve Collection is a selection of sustainable and organic snack bags,...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

Kelly Clarkson Shines in a Metallic Gold Dress & Brown Pumps for ‘American Song Contest’ Red Carpet

Click here to read the full article. Kelly Clarkson radiated in gold on the purple carpet for the “American Song Contest” in Los Angeles on Monday night, where she serves as co-host alongside Snoop Dogg. For the outfit, the “I Do Not Hook Up” singer wore a gold lamé dress that featured an off-the-shoulder and halter design. A shiny coordinating belt and a string of black buttons finished off her metallic look. The gown had a sweetheart neckline and also had a floor-length hemline which upped the ante of her darling piece. Appropriate for formal events, floor-length gowns are often made of...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Footwear News

Viola Davis Spins Power Suiting With Bold Colors & Versatile Boots for ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live’

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Viola Davis put a colorful spin on classic suiting. The award-winning actress stopped by “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” to chat about her role as Michelle Obama in the new drama series, “The First Lady.” The television show, which also stars Michelle Pfeiffer and Dakota Fanning is a revelatory reframing of American leadership, told through the lens of the women at the heart of the White House. Davis is a producer on the series,...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Jordyn Woods Crashes a Party in Fierce Leopard-Print Maxi Dress & Pointed-Toe Booties

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Jordyn Woods takes a walk on the wild side with her latest outfit on Instagram. The influencer recently shared a photoset and video on the social media platform yesterday that showed the model posing in her animalistic-themed attire while crashing a birthday party in her neighborhood. View this post on Instagram A post shared by HEIR JORDYN (@jordynwoods) Outfit-wise, Woods donned a brown and black leopard print maxi dress that had a shiny...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Nicole Ari Parker Flows in Ethereal White Dress & Hidden Heels at YungArts Annual Spring Gala

Click here to read the full article. Nicole Ari Parker knows how to flow in all-white. The “And Just Like That” star got spotted while attending the YoungArts Annual Spring Gala in New York City on Monday night in a stunning look. The “Soul Food” actress decided to go polished in a stark white floor-length gown that had volume and movement. The dress also had a plunging neckline and featured sheer bishop sleeves that felt on-trend. It had a pleated skirt that upped the ante of her darling number. Appropriate for formal events, floor-length gowns are often made of fabrics like satin,...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Footwear News

Jordyn Woods Holds Court in Knife Boot-Pants & Glittery Timberwolves Jersey Supporting Boyfriend Karl-Anthony Towns

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Jordyn Woods continues to put her best style forward while sitting court-side, and her latest Instagram post proves it. The influencer shared a photo on the social media platform today that showed her standing in an empty stadium in support of her boyfriend, Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns. View this post on Instagram A post shared by HEIR JORDYN (@jordynwoods) Her presence proved to bring good luck as Towns and his team bested...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Footwear News

Addison Rae Styles Oversized Tee and Cozy Ugg Slippers After Workout

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Addison Rae looked cool and casual in her latest outfit. The TikTok star left her LA workout in a comfortable look. She wore a large black t-shirt with a Balenciaga logo across the front and white paint splatters. The red and yellow logo seemed to take inspiration from rock band logos of the ’80s. She also added a black Balenciaga baseball cap over her brunette mane. Rae added simple stud earrings as well...
CELEBRITIES
Footwear News

Footwear News

110K+
Followers
14K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

Footwear News is a leading shoe magazine bringing you the latest in shoe industry business, trends, runway and street fashion as well as key influencers.

 https://footwearnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy