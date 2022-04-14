Man asks to fill Whirlin' Waters lazy river with queso, CCPRC explains logistical issues
By Matt Dillane
chattanoogacw.com
2 days ago
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Queso cheese dip is a party snack loved by many. In fact, one Charleston County resident wants to have a nice float in it. On Wednesday, Charleston County Parks & Recreation Commission (CCPRC) received an...
Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from TripAdvisor and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. On the TripAdvisor website, they have a list of the best restaurants in the state of South Carolina.
What makes a Jersey town "cool?" For example, Old Barney in Barnegat Light. How about history? Asbury Park has a lot of that. Perhaps it's the charm. I think of Cape May when that word is used. Lifestyle website The Discoverer went state by state and identified the "coolest" town...
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Demolition of the Sea Nymph Motel began Monday. The Sea Nymph Motel had been on the corner of 6th Avenue North and Ocean Boulevard for more than forty years. This motel, and four others, are being destroyed by the city because of asbestos. The granddaughter of the original owners of […]
When it comes to comfort food, nothing tastes as good as a burger does. If you pair it with delicious fries, you are literally in Heaven. Putting a burger together is not rocket science though. Any of us could make one at home, but there is something about the burgers that they serve in restaurants that hits different. It's a unique feeling that most of the time has something to do with those amazing sauces they use. Because we know how hard it can be to find a good burger these days, we have put together a list of 3 great burger spots in South Carolina that serve amazing burgers. Once you taste some of these, you keep going back for more, that's for sure. Here are our top picks:
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - In honor of the start of spring, Dairy Queen announced on their official website and social media that Monday, March 21 is Free Cone Day. Customers can get one free small vanilla cone per person at any participating U.S. non-mall locations all day. However, the offer may not be valid through delivery or mobile orders.
The price of residential real estate has skyrocketed in the past two years. No single reason accounts for this, but several have contributed. Some have sought to find investment properties on the water. According to a recent report, the best place in America to own a beach home is Gulf Shores, Alabama, which is on […]
A motorist sitting at a red light in Venice, Florida, watched in disbelief as a 10-foot alligator crawled across several traffic lanes, then vanished under his truck. That’s not the strangest part. Apparently, the gator was too chubby to squeeze through easily. “When he was probably three-quarters of the...
The only thing memorable about the 1979's ill-conceived Jaws sequel is the tagline: "Just when you thought it was safe to go back in the water." And it applies here. We're not that far removed from reports of a 1,600-pound great white shark swimming off the Florida Gulf Coast, and now a dangerous species of sea life is being found on Florida beaches. Trust me, you want no part of the Portuguese Man-of-War.
When Ian Atherton traveled across the pond from his home in Fleetwood, England, to Florida's Space Coast for an vacation in April, one of the things that he had on his bucket list was to catch a shark. He had always envisioned what it would be like to tangle man-to-fish...
Georgia's wildlife agency is once again asking residents to report sightings of an invasive lizard that can pose a threat to native species. The state Department of Natural Resources is trying to locate and remove South American tegus from Georgia before the lizards can thrive in greater numbers. So far, the state's only known wild population has been found in Toombs and Tattnall counties in southeast Georgia.
Leland Planning Board gives green light for development on west bank of Cape Fear River. The Leland Planning Board approved a text amendment for a development proposal, at a meeting Tuesday evening, for a project on a piece of land across from downtown Wilmington, with a recommended height restriction. Homeowner...
MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WBTW) -– Tired after a day at Brookgreen Gardens or Huntington Beach State Park? Cool off with a popular local restaurant. We’ve compiled a list of some of the most beloved eateries in Murrells Inlet. Sit down for some seafood and oysters, or check out the MarshWalk for additional options. A restaurant […]
CHARLOTTE — Slim Chickens cracked into the Charlotte market with its first restaurant this month — and more locations are on the way. Break Bread Ventures’ Josh Frankel, Jonathan Crumpler and Rob Bryan have teamed up to bring 30 locations of the Arkansas-based chicken chain to the Carolinas and Virginia. That includes 15 restaurants in the Charlotte metro.
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A new resort is coming to the Myrtle Beach oceanfront after Holiday Inn Club Vacations acquired 16 acres of land along Ocean Boulevard to build a new resort. The new resort is be located across from Holiday Inn Club Vacations South Beach Resort between Damon’s restaurant and DoubleTree, according to […]
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Spring break is finally here, but faced with high gas prices, some might be rethinking travel plans. Others may be hitting the road anyways. According to a survey, 22% of American adults said they plan to travel for leisure in the next one to three months and while the price at the […]
When it comes to the best beaches in the U.S., states like Florida, Hawaii, and California often dominate the conversation. But with more than 95,000 miles of coastline throughout the country, those who know where to look can find some little-known gems. Tripadvisor's recently released list of Top 10 Beaches...
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) – Spend a day at the beach, do some shopping and then finish your evening with a taste of one of North Myrtle Beach’s highest rated restaurants. Reviewers love the area eateries’ local flare, variety of brunch options and atmosphere. If you’re stuck on where to get a bite tonight, […]
Tybee Island is a small coastal town tucked away on the outskirt of Savannah, Georgia. Its close proximity to the state's oldest city makes it a popular day-trip destination for locals and visitors alike. But for some, Tybee's shores aren't so fleeting. The Island has a unique history of its...
PORT EVERGLADES, Fla. – A South Florida couple is back home from a cruise vacation and they are issuing a warning. They said they were shocked when they found themselves in the middle of a COVID-19 outbreak. Still, there is no official word from Celebrity Cruise Lines, which is...
Comments / 1