Meta’s sleek AR glasses appear set for 2024 launch

Digital Trends
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMeta’s first fully AR-ready smart glasses might arrive in 2024, opening the hardware floodgates for users to engage with CEO Mark Zuckerberg’s lofty metaverse experiences. According to a report from tech publication The Verge, Meta’s high-end AR smart glasses code-named Project Nazare will make their debut in the next couple of...

www.digitaltrends.com

Comments / 1

Android Police

Samsung quietly unveils the Galaxy A73 5G, its first mid-range phone with a 108MP camera

In 2020, Samsung introduced the Galaxy S20 Ultra to the market, and its main selling point was an all-new 108MP rear sensor. The camera experience was a little rough around the edges, but it improved a bit in the Note20 Ultra and the S21 Ultra and even more in this year's S22 Ultra. Up to this point, those 108MP cameras had remained a selling point of the Ultra range, as other S devices didn't get them. But now Samsung has unveiled the Galaxy A73 5G, the phone that's breaking that trend for the first time.
CELL PHONES
Digital Trends

Amazon Sale: Apple Watch, laptops, TVs & more under $350

Amazon has a huge sale going on right now that means you can buy some amazing tech for under $350. We’re not just talking robot vacuum deals or Apple Watch deals either with some huge price cuts when it comes to TV deals and iPad deals too. Whatever you’re looking for, there’s sure to be a great offer that will appeal to you here. We’ve picked out some of our highlights to ensure you don’t miss out on a great bargain.
ELECTRONICS
SPY

Amazon Tech Deal of the Day: 45% Off Color Changing Wireless Mouse

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. Trackpads are great when working on the road, but they don’t deliver the same precision and convenience that the best Bluetooth mouse can provide. If you’re frequently working with a laptop, whether at home or on the go, you’ll want to know about our top Amazon tech deal of the day. Amazon has some great discounts on wireless mice, including a popular model from Logitech. As always, you’ll want to act fast because who...
ELECTRONICS
Digital Trends

This Surface Pro 7+ model is $230 off at Best Buy today

The Surface Pro series of laptops are some of the best laptops for general use, given their tablet-like nature and great specs under the hood. They also tend to be relatively expensive, but thankfully Best Buy has one of the better Surface Pro deals right now, discounting the Surface Pro 7+ down to $800 from $1,030. It’s a substantial discount, and a good opportunity to pick up the Surface Pen since one doesn’t come bundled into this deal.
ELECTRONICS
Person
Mark Zuckerberg
Android Authority

I ditched consumer Wi-Fi routers, and I recommend you do too

My new Ubiquiti Wi-Fi setup is faster, stronger, and a lot more upgradable. Rock-solid Wi-Fi connectivity is one of those things that people take for granted, but it isn’t a given. And for me, it is more than a simple necessity. As someone who has worked remotely for over a decade, it is the backbone of my livelihood.
TECHNOLOGY
CNET

Best Buy Slashes Prices of TVs, Laptops, Headphones and More for 24 Hours Only

Best Buy just launched a new 24-hour flash sale, with savings on smart TVs, wireless headphones, small appliances and much more. Big brands like Sony, Samsung, Dell, Apple and more have cut prices on popular items. And if you're currently in the market for a new computer or tablet, now could be the time to take the plunge, as some great options are marked down, including an Acer Chromebook for just $79. If you see something you want, act fast -- these deals expire tonight.
ELECTRONICS
Digital Trends

Watch Volocopter fly first full-size version of its unique aircraft

Volocopter first flew onto our radar in 2017 when we learned of its extraordinary VoloCity aircraft, which in crude terms, looked like a bunch of drones welded together. Some serious work has gone into the 18-rotor, vertical-takeoff-and-landing aircraft in the intervening years, and the German company has just released a video (below) showing the maiden flight of the first full-size prototype.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Digital Trends

This 75-inch TV is on sale for only $750 at Best Buy today

If you’re planning to splurge on TV deals, then you might as well shell out for the biggest display that your budget allows. You may even be able to bring the theater experience into your living room through the massive screens that are available in these 75-inch TV deals. Check out this $150 discount as part of Best Buy TV deals for the 75-inch Toshiba C350 Series 4K TV, bringing its price down to $750 from its original price of $900.
ELECTRONICS
Android Police

Amazon introduces the Eero Pro 6E, its first Wi-Fi 6E mesh router

In late 2020, Amazon launched the tri-band Eero Pro 6, alongside the dual-band Eero 6. It packed all the features you'd expect in a high-end router, including Wi-Fi 6 and per-device data usage — not to mention, it was pretty damn fast. Eero has announced two new additions to its family of mesh Wi-Fi systems, the tri-band Eero Pro 6E and the Eero 6+, alongside a price drop for the older Eero 6.
ELECTRONICS
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
Google
Country
China
Billboard

Sonos Buys Dutch Speaker Startup Mayht for $100 Million

Sonos, known for its wireless multi-room speakers, announced Monday (April 11) that it acquired the company Mayht for $100 million. The Dutch startup specializes in crafting small speakers that can summon the jaw-rattling power of much larger ones. Mayht’s ability to produce compact audio equipment that’s still loud enough to...
BUSINESS
yankodesign.com

USB-C cable with built-in LED Display lets you see your device’s power consumption in real-time

The clever little charging cable comes with its own built-in wattage meter that lets you know if your phone is, in fact, fast-charging or not!. Thanks to a nifty LED display built right into Chipofy’s USB-C jack, the cable effectively allows you to measure your device’s power consumption as it charges. The display provides different readings for different devices, with larger gadgets like laptops and tablets pulling significantly more power than phones, power banks, and other Type-C peripherals. Is it supremely useful? Well, Marques Brownlee doesn’t seem to think so, but it’s a handy tool that lets you really see whether your smartphone’s 60W fast charging capability actually pulls off what it promises. Now if only the cable could show me my phone’s battery level without me having to wake up the screen!
ELECTRONICS
TechRadar

DJI's new business drone can be folded into a backpack

Drone giant DJI has unveiled its new series of enterprise-ready Matrice 30 drones that it says are more protable than ever. Unlike other commercial drones, the DJI M30 has a foldable integrated lightweight design and has a 3.7kg take-off weight so that it is easy to unfold, store and carry anywhere - even in a backpack.
ELECTRONICS
Digital Trends

How Samsung is addressing its biggest smartwatch concern

Smartwatches oftentimes feel like the frequently overlooked cousin of the smartphone. There are far fewer of them on the market and the major companies that do produce them only make a handful of lines when compared to the plethora of new phone series that are introduced and iterated on every few months.
ELECTRONICS
Digital Trends

Need a cheap laptop? This HP with Windows 11 is $180 today

Gone are the days when you’d need to spend upwards of $500 to get a stable, competent Windows laptop. Not only has entry-level hardware become much better, but Windows has also adapted to lower specced computers. That’s why we wanted to share one of the best cheap laptop deals we found at Best Buy. Right now, you can get the 11.6-inch HP Stream laptop for just $180, a $60 discount from the regular price of $240. This is a great deal for a brand new Windows 11 computer! Keep reading to discover why this is the offer to get if you need a cheap laptop.
COMPUTERS
Digital Trends

Is Samsung’s S95B OLED the TV to beat in 2022?

There are two ways to go about identifying the best TVs in any given year. The simplest approach uses performance data to objectively determine which TV has the best picture quality. Unfortunately, by that criteria, the winner could cost as much as a car. The other method weighs a number...
ELECTRONICS
The Verge

Razer’s first Linux laptop is here, but it’s not for gamers

It’s been a decade since Razer shipped its first Blade laptop, and they’ve all come with Windows. That isn’t quite changing today — but a company called Lambda is now putting Ubuntu on a souped-up version of last year’s Razer Blade 15 Advanced with Razer’s full blessing, with the aim of selling it to machine learning and artificial intelligence researchers.
COMPUTERS

