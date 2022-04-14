Meta’s sleek AR glasses appear set for 2024 launch

The clever little charging cable comes with its own built-in wattage meter that lets you know if your phone is, in fact, fast-charging or not!. Thanks to a nifty LED display built right into Chipofy’s USB-C jack, the cable effectively allows you to measure your device’s power consumption as it charges. The display provides different readings for different devices, with larger gadgets like laptops and tablets pulling significantly more power than phones, power banks, and other Type-C peripherals. Is it supremely useful? Well, Marques Brownlee doesn’t seem to think so, but it’s a handy tool that lets you really see whether your smartphone’s 60W fast charging capability actually pulls off what it promises. Now if only the cable could show me my phone’s battery level without me having to wake up the screen!

ELECTRONICS ・ 4 DAYS AGO