ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

3 Inspirational Quotes From Allyson Felix as She Announces Retirement

By Nikara Johns
Footwear News
Footwear News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FgMWS_0f9CYUQU00

Click here to read the full article.

Allyson Felix is closing a chapter on a storied career. On Wednesday, the Olympic track & field athlete took to Instagram to announce that this year will be her final season of competition.

“I have given everything I have to running and for the first time I’m not sure if I have anything left to give. I want to say goodbye and thank you to the sport and people who have helped shape me the only way I know how — with one last run,” she wrote. Adding, “This season I’m running for women. I’m running for a better future for my daughter. I’m running for you.”

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Allyson Felix (@allysonfelix)

Felix — the most decorated woman in Olympic track-and-field history and the most decorated American track and field athlete in Olympic history — gained national attention in 2019 when she made a public split from her sponsor, Nike, over its unfair policies regarding pregnant athletes. So in June 2021, Felix debuted her own sneaker label, which she co-founded with her brother, Wes Felix. Saysh is described as a “by women, for women” imprint that also has a strong community focus.

By launching her own brand, an act that landed her FN’s Launch of the Year award in 2021, Felix has been able to rewrite some of the rules of the male-dominated athletic footwear world. And while this may be her last season running herself, the star athlete launched a podcast in March, titled “ Mountaintop Conversations,” where she and her brother have candid conversations with cultural leaders, including Stacey Abrams, Melody Ehsani, Candace Parker and more.

Here, look back at some of Felix’s most-inspirational quotes as told to FN.

“When you believe in something and you want to do something the right way, stand up for yourself and speak your truth.”

“More founders of color, more women founders — it’s so important to see that in action and to have people at the table who not only are there but who have a voice and are decision makers. That’s a great place to start — and giving more people opportunities. I want [Saysh] to be a place where women and women of color can grow their careers.

“There’s also power in the collective. I know for me, I did feel so alone when I was going through all of that. But when I spoke out and when there were other women who spoke out as colleagues of mine, I felt so much better. Our voice was so much stronger.”

More from Footwear News
Best of Footwear News

Comments / 0

Related
Footwear News

Cardi B and Offset Pose Together With Blended Family on the Cover of Essence

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Cardi B and rapper husband Offset made the latest issue of Essence a family affair. The family got ready for their closeups, dressed in colorful, elegant attire. Cardi B was joined by her husband and children, including their new son Wave. The family was all smiles, posing for four sets of glorious photos. Cardi’s first look was a dreamy princess look from Jean Paul Gaultier featuring a cream-colored corset top and a magical...
CELEBRITIES
Footwear News

Amina Muaddi Responds After Being Named in Rihanna & A$AP Rocky Cheating Rumor

Click here to read the full article. Amina Muaddi has spoken out today after being named in the cheating rumors surrounding A$AP Rocky and Rihanna. On Thursday, social media exploded with the alleged news that the couple had broken up after Rihanna caught him cheating with Muaddi. The shoe designer responded to the rumor on Instagram Stories on Friday, writing, “I’ve always believed that an unfounded lie spread on social media doesn’t deserve any response or clarification, especially one that is so vile. I initially assumed that this fake gossip — fabricated with such malicious intent — would not be taken...
CELEBRITIES
Footwear News

Pregnant Britney Spears Teases ‘Small’ Baby Bump Modeling Spring Outfits With a Sarah Jessica Parker Style Tribute

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Britney Spears blossoms in florals. The “Hold It Against Me” singer shared a video on Instagram yesterday that showed the pop star modeling outfits that she said she wanted to share before her body begins to change throughout her pregnancy. The “Lucky” singer shared on Monday that she is pregnant with her third baby with Sam Asghari, her fiance. In the caption for the post, Spears wrote, “So I have to model my...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kim Kardashian
Person
Allyson Felix
Person
Marc Jacobs
Person
Candace Parker
Person
Stacey Abrams
HollywoodLife

Britney Spears Covers Her Stomach With Her Purse 3 Days Before Announcing Pregnancy

Britney Spears walked outside with Sam Asghari while wearing a short-sleeved orange mini dress on April 8 and held her purse up to the area where there would be a baby bump. Britney Spears, 40, happily surprised fans on April 11, when she revealed she is expecting her third child, and just days before she was spotted covering her apparent baby bump. The singer was photographed walking outside with her fiancé Sam Asghari on April 8 and showed off an orange short-sleeved flared out mini dress with a plunging neckline. She was carrying a purse during the outing and seemed to hold it up to her stomach area as she passed cameras while looking straight ahead.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Britney Spears: Kevin Federline, father of singer’s two children, ‘wishes her the best’ after pregnancy news

Kevin Federline, the father of Britney Spears’s two children, has responded to news the singer is pregnant.Spears has announced that she is pregnant with her third child, which is her first with Sam Asghari, whom she recently secretly married.The news comes five months after she was released from the conservatorship she was under for 12 years.Spears shared the news on Instagram on Monday (11 April), which she revealed was a surprise.The singer’s fans and friends, including Paris Hilton, have shared their celebratory reactions to the news on social media.Spears’s ex-husband Federline, who is the father of Spears’s sons...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Retirement#Track And Field#American#Nike#Fn
Hello Magazine

Britney Spears Announces She’s Pregnant And Declares That She Would Just Like To Do Her Yoga In Peace Now!

Congratulations are in order for Britney Spears and Sam Asghari, who are now expecting a baby, according to Spears’ recent Instagram post. The pop star announced she is pregnant along with a photo of a teacup and flowers. Spears revealed that she initially thought she was gaining weight after her trip to Maui but a pregnancy test confirmed that she is expecting her third child soon.
YOGA
Page Six

Justin Timberlake yells at paparazzo when asked about Britney Spears’ pregnancy

He said, “Bye Bye Bye.” Justin Timberlake was filmed flipping out at a paparazzo who asked for his thoughts on ex-girlfriend Britney Spears’ pregnancy news. “Stop! Go away,” Timberlake shouted at the shutterbug, who had quietly said, “Hey, what’s up, Justin? How you doing? Britney Spears just announced that she’s pregnant with her third baby.” Timberlake, 41, then waved off the pap with his hand and proceeded to stomp into the marble-covered lobby of a luxury building. Spears, 40, announced Monday that she and her fiancé, Sam Asghari, are expecting their first child together. “I lost so much weight to go on my Maui trip...
CELEBRITIES
American Songwriter

Britney Spears Announces Pregnancy, Calls Out Paparazzi

Ever since Britney Spears was freed from her 13-year conservatorship, she has been taking back her life one step at a time. The pop singer has been calling out those who harmed her over the course of her conservatorship and has even signed a book deal for 15 million dollars. Now, in perhaps one of her biggest announcements since breaking from her conservatorship, Spears announced that she is expecting her third child, her first with fiancé Sam Asghari.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Track & Field
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
HollywoodLife

Leona Lewis Pregnant: ‘X Factor’ Star Confirms She’s Expecting With Baby Bump Photo

British singer Leona Lewis will welcome a baby this summer with husband Dennis Jauch, whom she married in July 2019. Leona Lewis is pregnant! The “Bleeding Love” singer, 36, is expecting her first child with husband Dennis Jauch, the couple announced Wednesday March 23 via Instagram. In the professional pregnancy shoot you can see here the X Factor winner looked utterly gorgeous in an off-the-shoulder, slim-fitting black dress, showing off her growing baby bump in style. “Can’t wait to meet you in the Summer ❤️,” the mom-to-be wrote in the caption as she smiled at the camera, one hand behind her head of gorgeous, blonde-flecked chestnut curls.
CELEBRITIES
Footwear News

Gabrielle Union Goes Preppy-Chic in Plaid Dress and Strappy Sandals for ‘They Call Me Magic’ Premiere With Dwyane Wade

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade always bring their fashion A-game to every event. The dynamic power couple beamed while posing on the red carpet at the Los Angeles premiere of “They Call Me Magic.” The docuseries highlights the global impact of Earvin “Magic” Johnson, both on and off the court and features interviews with Magic Johnson, his family members and many others. The television show premieres on Apple TV+ on April 22. For...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Footwear News

Beyoncé Teases New Ivy Park x Adidas Collection in Lime Green Mini Skirt & Striped Sneakers

Click here to read the full article. It looks like Beyoncé and Adidas might be linking up again to drop a new “Ivy Park” collection. Late last night, the Ivy Park Instagram page shared a photo of the multi-hyphenated entertainer laying on the ground in a forest that is filled with old televisions that are streaming different videos from past Ivy Park releases. View this post on Instagram A post shared by IVY PARK (@weareivypark) To complement the aesthetic, Beyoncé wore a lime green outfit that consisted of a short-sleeve crop top and a mini skirt that was embossed with Ivy...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

Industry Moves: Karen Katz Joins Intermix’s Board + More News

Click here to read the full article. Who’s in, who’s out, who’s been promoted and hired — FN covers all the industry changes in one place. Know of an executive on the move? Tell us at web@footwearnews.com. April 13, 2022: Karen Katz, former president and CEO of Neiman Marcus Group (NMG), has been elected to the board of Intermix, bringing the total to six board members. As CEO of NMG, Katz led the company through its digital transformation. Among her accomplishments were leveraging Neiman Marcus’ brick-and-mortar presence to launch its omnichannel strategy, integrating customers’ online and in-store experiences through technology and...
BUSINESS
Footwear News

Adidas Collaborates With M&M’s on Sweet New Forum Sneakers

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Adidas’ Forum collaboration lineup is getting a sweet new addition, thanks to M&M’s. Pulling from the miniature candy’s iconic yellow packaging, the new Forum Low 84 style features glossy rubberized leather uppers in the same golden hue. Following the candied theme, the $150 pair also includes brown “M&M” removable logo flags on either side of its lace counters, as well as 3D accents shaped like the chocolate candy. For a retro finish, the athletic...
APPAREL
Footwear News

Kelly Clarkson Shines in a Metallic Gold Dress & Brown Pumps for ‘American Song Contest’ Red Carpet

Click here to read the full article. Kelly Clarkson radiated in gold on the purple carpet for the “American Song Contest” in Los Angeles on Monday night, where she serves as co-host alongside Snoop Dogg. For the outfit, the “I Do Not Hook Up” singer wore a gold lamé dress that featured an off-the-shoulder and halter design. A shiny coordinating belt and a string of black buttons finished off her metallic look. The gown had a sweetheart neckline and also had a floor-length hemline which upped the ante of her darling piece. Appropriate for formal events, floor-length gowns are often made of...
LOS ANGELES, CA
E! News

Sam Asghari Reacts to Britney Spears’ Pregnancy

Watch: Britney Spears' Fiance Sam Asghari Talks Wedding Plans. She did it again! Britney Spears is about to be a mom of three. After the "Womanizer" singer, 40, announced that she and her fiancé Sam Asghari were expecting, the soon-to-be-father took to social media to celebrate the news with his followers.
CELEBRITIES
Footwear News

REI Co-op Hits $3.7 Billion in Sales in 2021, Up 36% Compared to 2020

Click here to read the full article. REI Co-op today announced that it hit $3.7 billion in sales in 2021, marking an increase of 36% over 2020. The retailer said it achieved a net income of $97.7 million in 2021. As a cooperative, REI’s business is partly owned by its employees, producers and members. As such, $128.9 million was distributed to employees’ profit sharing, retirement and performance programs. Overall, the company gave more than half of its profits back to members, employees and nonprofit partners. REI distributed $234 million in member rewards and invested $7.1 million in more than 450 nonprofit partners...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Footwear News

Footwear News

110K+
Followers
14K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

Footwear News is a leading shoe magazine bringing you the latest in shoe industry business, trends, runway and street fashion as well as key influencers.

 https://footwearnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy