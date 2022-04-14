Sizes for the Air Jordan 1 ‘University Gold and Light Bordeaux’ Are Still Available at Retail

Click here to read the full article.

Jordan Brand restocked several sold-out Air Jordan 1 High styles on the Nike SNKRS app yesterday including the “University Gold and Light Bordeaux” colorway. Unlike past restocks, the acclaimed sneaker is still available for retail.

The Air Jordan 1 High “University Gold and Light Bordeaux” makeup is available now via SNKRS at the time of publication in sizes ranging from a men’s 7.5 up to a men’s size 13. The shoe is also available in big kids’ sizing that ranges from 3.5y to 4.5y.

The shoe features a white-based leather upper that’s coupled with contrasting purple and gold overlay panels as a nod to Omega Psi Phi, a fraternity that MJ joined during his time at the University of North Carolina. Completing the look of the shoe is a white midsole and a gold rubber outsole.

“Let’s take it back to MJ’s college days. As a student-athlete in Chapel Hill, Michael not only starred on the court— he also joined one of the most historic African American fraternities. Now, the vibrancy of that lifelong bond radiates through this latest Air Jordan 1, ” Jordan Brand wrote for the shoe’s product description.

The Air Jordan 1 High “University Gold and Light Bordeaux” is available now via the SNKRS app. The adult’s version of the shoe retails for $170 while the big kids’ sizes retail for $130.