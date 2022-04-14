ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston County, AL

Gray Hardy murder suspects must remain in jail

By Ken Curtis
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -A Houston County judge denied requests from two suspects that bond be set in their murder cases and forwarded those cases to a grand jury for review. Elijah Hazell, 18, and Ciera...

