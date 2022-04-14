Lenoir County Early College High School-Isaiah Canady

My name is Qymar Dashiell, I am a senior at Pasquotank County High School. I have lived in Elizabeth City, NC all 17 years of my life. I went to elementary school at Northside Elementary, middle at Elizabeth city middle school, which leads me to Pasquotank high currently. I have played basketball, football, and baseball all my life, and my favorite pastime is probably playing video games. I have been involved in my church, school, and community my entire life. My mother made sure that I stayed on top of my school work, and she always volunTold me for events at school and church and made sure I was active in all levels of school. When I entered middle school, I joined our SGA club, I enjoyed helping with events and being the control at our school. Then in my 7th grade and 8th-grade years we were offered the opportunity to take Math 1 and Math 2 to get high school credits earlier. This led to my love of engineering and to my favorite club, which is DECA, where this year I placed first at the state level. Now I am starting a new chapter in my life as I am attending North Carolina A&T for college in Civil Engineering.

