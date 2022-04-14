ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lenoir County, NC

Lenoir County Early College High School-Isaiah Canady

By WITN Web Team
WITN
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMy name is Isaiah Canady. I am a church boy at heart! I am a Super Senior at Lenoir County Early College High School. I currently work at Kinston Clinic Pharmacy as a Pharmacy Technician. I plan to get my doctorate in Pharmacy. I am a very outgoing person and making...

www.witn.com

Comments / 2

Related
WITN

Pasquotank County High School- Qymar Dashiell

My name is Qymar Dashiell, I am a senior at Pasquotank County High School. I have lived in Elizabeth City, NC all 17 years of my life. I went to elementary school at Northside Elementary, middle at Elizabeth city middle school, which leads me to Pasquotank high currently. I have played basketball, football, and baseball all my life, and my favorite pastime is probably playing video games. I have been involved in my church, school, and community my entire life. My mother made sure that I stayed on top of my school work, and she always volunTold me for events at school and church and made sure I was active in all levels of school. When I entered middle school, I joined our SGA club, I enjoyed helping with events and being the control at our school. Then in my 7th grade and 8th-grade years we were offered the opportunity to take Math 1 and Math 2 to get high school credits earlier. This led to my love of engineering and to my favorite club, which is DECA, where this year I placed first at the state level. Now I am starting a new chapter in my life as I am attending North Carolina A&T for college in Civil Engineering.
PASQUOTANK COUNTY, NC
WITN

Washington County High School- TyNasiah Hyman

My name is TyNasiah Monae Hyman. On March 5, 2004, I was born in Raleigh, North Carolina, to Renata Hyman and Adrian White. I am the oldest of 4 and will be the first in my family to attend college. I am a dual-enrolled student at Washington County High School, in Plymouth North Carolina, and a student at Beaufort County Community College, in Washington NC. I am interested in furthering my education to become a Registered Nurse. Doubt, fear, and the sensation of needing to live up to someone’s expectations were all barriers I overcame. I presently work as a cashier at Piggly Wiggly. I’ve always been a proponent of doing the right thing and pushing young people to seize opportunities. I am loyal, compassionate, and honest, as well as a team player and intelligent. I’m constantly trying to uplift others and never putting them down because of what they have or don’t have. I’m renowned not only for being a bright student but also for being an athlete and a community leader.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, NC
WITN

West Carteret High School- Madison Reavis

My name is Madison Reavis, I’m from Newport, North Carolina, and I am a senior at West Carteret High School. I have two amazing parents and one sweet dog named Chip. I love to go read, go out on the boat, and watch cooking videos! I enjoy being involved in my school through clubs and extracurriculars, and love providing service to those in my community. My favorite subjects are English and History, though I plan on pursuing biology in college. I will be attending the University of North Carolina - Chapel Hill in the fall. I hope to one day be a dentist and own a personal practice.
NEWPORT, NC
WITN

Havelock High School- Catherine Hurst

Hello! My name is Cat Hurst. I attend Havelock High School where I’m involved in our music program. I play piano, clarinet, and guitar, and I was a drum major in the marching band. I’m going to UNCW in the fall to study piano. When I’m not doing “music stuff,” I like to draw, skate, play video games and hang out with my friends. We spend a lot of time walking around different shops and malls, just being ourselves. This summer I want to spend a lot of time on the beach surfing, and I want to take a road trip with my friends. I don’t know where yet, but we’ll figure that out as we go.
HAVELOCK, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Lenoir County, NC
Lenoir County, NC
Education
City
Lenoir, NC
WRAL

NC high school holds vigil for beloved football coach who died suddenly

NC high school holds vigil for beloved football coach who died suddenly. A Union County high school remembered its beloved football coach Thursday evening. Parkwood High School's Terrance Gittens died unexpectedly last week. The stadium lights at the Parkwood High Stadium didn't turn on Thursday night. Instead, candles were lit over the field where Coach Gittence once led his team.
UNION COUNTY, NC
WITN

Lenoir County students prepare for weekend concert

KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - Lenoir County students spent the day practicing for their big concert. Lenoir County Schools All County Band practiced today at the Kinston Lenoir County Performing Arts Center. Their concert is this Saturday afternoon. It is free to the public. Organizers say the band is comprised of middle and high school students across the county.
LENOIR COUNTY, NC
WNCT

Lenoir County students learn about variety of careers during Careers on Wheels

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Fourth- and fifth-grade students from nine elementary schools in Lenoir County had the opportunity to learn and explore a variety of different careers on Wednesday at Careers on Wheels at Lenoir County Fairgrounds. Men and women in professions from agriculture, law enforcement, energy companies and healthcare talked to students about what […]
LENOIR COUNTY, NC
WITN

Riverside High School- Brandon Lilley

My name is Brandon Lilley, and I am a senior at Riverside High School in Williamston, North Carolina. I started out in Kindergarten through 2nd Grade at Williamston Primary School, then moved to E. J. Hayes for grades 3rd-5th, for 6th-8th grades I attended Riverside Middle School. For my high school grades, 9th-12th, I am currently attending Riverside High School where in my Sophomore year I became dual enrolled with Martin Community College. This spring in May, I will graduate from Martin Community College with an Associate’s in Arts Degree and an Accounting and Finance Certificate along with in June graduating from Riverside High School. I have always enjoyed music and have been in the school band since 6th grade playing instruments, like piano, clarinet, bass drum, and my primary instrument alto saxophone. Along with being in the high school marching band since 8th grade. I enjoy sports (football, basketball, baseball), whether it be playing, coaching, being a statistician for, or even umpiring baseball. I enjoy being involved and helping my community whether through boy scouts or volunteering to service my community. I like to help out the local public schools, volunteer and town fire departments, Farmlife Ruritan Club, churches and any other organization that needs help. Overall, I have really enjoyed everything I have done and I cannot wait for what the future holds.
WILLIAMSTON, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College#Highschool#Kinston Clinic Pharmacy#Pharmacy Technician#Campbell University
WITN

Jacksonville High School- Ava Merenda-Perozzi

My name is Ava Merenda-Perozzi, I’m from Jacksonville NC, and I’m a senior at Jacksonville High School. My immediate family are my two parents and one older brother, but I have a very big family who are very important to me. I also have two dogs and two cats. I have been dancing since the age of five and I started playing tennis my freshman of high school. I enjoy hanging out with friends, family, dancing, the beach, music, playing tennis, and playing with my dogs. I will be aKending the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill to major in Exercise and Sports Science to hopefully become a dance physical therapist as well as a dance teacher and choreographer.
JACKSONVILLE, NC
WITN

Pungo Christian Academy- Wilson Sawyer

My name is Wilson Sawyer, and I am an 18-year-old senior at Pungo Christian Academy in Belhaven, North Carolina. My parents are Rodney and Robbie Sawyer, and I have a sister named Allison and a dog named Daisy. I enjoy doing many things outside of school including playing the piano, hunting, spending time with family and friends, and following various motorsports. Over my high school career, I have participated in many school clubs and activities. I have played soccer, cross country, basketball, and baseball for PCA, and I am currently the assistant coach for the school’s first ever girls soccer team. Upon graduating, I plan to attend the University of North Carolina at Charlotte in pursuit of a degree in mechanical engineering. It is hard to imagine that my high school career is almost over, but I look forward to meeting new people and facing the challenges ahead.
BELHAVEN, NC
WITN

James Kenan High School- Charles “Andrew” Pender

My name is Charles Andrew Pender. I am 18 years old and a senior at James Kenan High School. I am the oldest out of three children. I am black, white, and Native American.I play football, basketball, baseball, and run track. Almost all of my time is taken up by sports but during my free time, I enjoy hanging out with friends and listening to music. I am committed to Presbyterian College to play football for the next 4 years.
WARSAW, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
WITN

Ridgecroft School- Kacie Hoggard

My name is Kacie Hoggard. I am from Harrellsville, which is a small town in eastern North Carolina. I attend Ridgecroft School in Ahoskie, NC. After high school, I will be dually enrolled with Pitt Community College and East Carolina University in the RIBN program, which is a nursing program. In my free time, I enjoy hanging out with my friends and walking my dog. My favorite part of high school has been making memories with my friends that will last a lifetime.
AHOSKIE, NC
WITN

Greenfield School- Urvi Patel

My name is Urvi Patel. I am eighteen years old, and I attend Greenfield School in Wilson, NC. I plan on continuing my education at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill as a biology major. I have been an active member of the Student Government Association serving as President, Secretary, and Spirit Chair. Additionally, I am co-founder of the Environmental Club and the Diversity Club at my school. I am also an advocate for blood donation and have partnered with American Red Cross to coordinate several blood drives at my school. Finally, I am a member of Greenfield’s soccer team and won the 2021 state championship.
WILSON, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy