ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, VA

Noticing the signs of child abuse

By Virginia This Morning
WTVR-TV
 2 days ago

RICHMOND, Va. -- A report of child abuse is made every 10 seconds in the United States. Shamika Byars, Nurse Practitioner on the Child...

www.wtvr.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Mother and father accused of killing disabled daughter, 16, by ‘allowing her to become morbidly obese’

A mother and father will stand trial in January next year accused of killing of their disabled daughter by allowing her to become morbidly obese.Kaylea Titford, 16, was found dead at her home in Newtown, Powys, Wales, in October 2020. She was discovered “pale, cold and could not be woken.” Her mother, Sarah Lloyd-Jones, 39, of Colwyn, Newtown, faced court on Thursday, charged with gross negligence manslaughter and causing or allowing the death of a child or vulnerable person.Her father Alun Titford, 44, faces the same charges, but was admitted to hospital the previous evening and was unable to attend Mold Crown Court, north Wales.It is alleged that, between 24 March and 11 October 2020, they failed to ensure Kaylea’s dietary needs were met, leading to morbid obesity.The defendants are also accused of failing to ensure the 16-year-old got enough exercise, was in a hygienic condition and had a safe and clean living environment.It is also alleged that Ms Lloyd-Jones and Mr Titford did not ensure her physical health was maintained and that they failed to seek reasonable medical help for her.Judge Rhys Rowlands listed a new plea hearing for 30 June, with a provisional trial date of 16 January.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Majic 93.3

Banned Baby Names in The United States And Arkansas & Texas

Parents put a lot of time into naming their babies. Whether it's a family name that is being handed down through the generations or a cool trendy name but did you know there are names that are not allowed in the United States? Most states have baby name rules too. We found out what names are banned in Arkansas, Texas and Oklahoma.
ARKANSAS STATE
Long Beach Tribune

Daycare worker who grabbed infant by the ponytail and threw the child to the ground causing the ponytail to become detached from the head is indicted, the daycare’s license is officially suspended

Working parents are having hard times when they have to find proper, safe and convenient daycare facility to look over their children, especially when it comes to infants. The increasing number of incidents with daycare workers in the last couple of years additionally makes the parents’ decision much more complicated when it comes to choosing the best daycare option for their children.
OHIO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Richmond, VA
Crime & Safety
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
City
Richmond, VA
Upworthy

Teacher responds to hilarious questions from second graders about maternity leave

North Carolina teacher Nancy Bullard delivered a baby boy in December and returned to school to a host of adorable questions from her students. Bullard is a K-5 science teacher in Charlotte and has shared her pregnancy journey with her second graders right from the start. Prior to taking leave for her delivery, she communicated with her students about pregnancy and explained that she would be back in three months, so they would understand. "I didn’t want them to get caught off guard when I stopped coming to school," the 32-year-old teacher told TODAY Parents. "Plus, I wanted to reassure them that my leave was temporary."
CHARLOTTE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Child Abuse#Child Protection#Linkedin#Vcu
insideedition.com

After 30 Years, Teen Girl Identified After Her Body Was Dumped Next to Indiana Interstate: "She Was Not Trash"

After 30 very long years, the body of 17-year-old girl dumped on the side of Interstate 65 in Indiana finally has a name. Margaret Ann Sniegowski Jr. was the youngest of eight siblings and disappeared in 1992 from her Ohio home. Genetic testing over several years resulted in the identification of her remains, authorities announced this week.
INDIANA STATE
SCDNReports

Toddlers hospitalized after eating pot-laced snacks at Virginia Daycare

Toddlers hospitalized after eating pot-laced snacks at Virginia DaycareVirginia Sheriff. On March 2nd Deputy A.J. Deasy responded to Stafford Hospital Center for several toddlers with exposure to THC. Three children, all one year of age, were taken for treatment in the emergency room after their parents observed lethargic and uncoordinated behavior as well as glassy, bloodshot eyes.
KIDS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Virginia Commonwealth University
NewsBreak
Instagram
KGUN 9

Teacher’s ‘Handle With Care’ Text System For Parents Goes Viral

One teacher’s extra attention to her students’ well-being has gone viral since it was first shared at the start of the 2021-2022 school year. She sent a message to parents that asked them to let her know if their children could use a little extra care during the school day, and recipients appreciated the thought and shared it.
EDUCATION
Parents Magazine

A New Law in Washington State Would Allow Foster Children To Stay With Relatives

When we think of the American foster care system, we tend to think of horror stories that stigmatize the state-by-state patchwork system of foster programs, like those of very young children sent to dozens of different homes where they are further neglected and abused. And while many of the heartbreaking stories are true, it is also true that there are people out there fighting to make substantial changes to help protect the kids who have no other choice. Enter Washington state.
WASHINGTON STATE
AOL Corp

'Cinderella phenomenon': Why some abusive parents target one child

Cinderella is supposed to be a fairy tale, but for some her story is a dark, relatable reality. When Ari Sherfield's stepfather entered her life, everything changed. At 7, she was put in charge of housework and taking care of her younger siblings. She was also the only one in her family who was physically abused, at times for inane things like "breathing too hard."
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
WTVR-TV

200 calls and no rental: 80-year-old struggles to find housing

While a lot of renters are struggling, few are hurting more than those dependent on Section 8 government housing assistance. Many are losing their homes and can't find anywhere accepting vouchers. Margaret is one of those people. The 80-year old is tired, physically and emotionally, from struggling to find a...
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
WTVR-TV

Enjoy 60% OFF from 50 Floor through April

RICHMOND, Va. -- It’s always a great time to save with 50 Floor. Kerry James stopped by to share with Bill that 50 Floor is offering 60% OFF all products through the month of April. Plus, learn how the team at 50 Floor will take care of all the heavy-lifting to provide you with beautiful new floors.
RICHMOND, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy