Liverpool will go “all in” and treat their trip to Wembley to face Manchester City like a final because manager Jurgen Klopp believes that is what they have been doing with all their games since the turn of the year.The Reds have lost just once since late December – to Inter Milan in a Champions League second leg from which they still progressed on aggregate – and have built momentum ahead of the final part of the season.In January they were 14 points behind Premier League leaders City and that is when the ‘final’ mentality kicked in as they knew...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 1 DAY AGO