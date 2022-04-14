ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chemung County, NY

Chemung County Legislature: Republican Francis Freeman running for District 1 seat

By Jeff Murray, Elmira Star-Gazette
Republican Francis Freeman is one of two announced candidates seeking election to the Chemung County Legislature District 1 seat.

Democrat Jim Hassell filed his nominating petitions earlier this month.

Freeman, who lives in the Town of Catlin with his wife and three children, founded Employment Solutions in Elmira in 2005. The firm helps community members find local work, and assists local companies with job creation.

Freeman also volunteers as a youth soccer coach and serves as the president of Soaring Capital Soccer Club.

He has also hosted several community and charity events, including several events for autism awareness, according to his campaign announcement.

"It’s time for me to get more involved in policymaking to properly represent the local people to get them what they deserve,” Freeman said in his announcement.

Incumbent legislator John Pastrick is not running for re-election. The 1st District includes the towns of Catlin and Veteran.

