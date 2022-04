Nasser Hussain believes Rob Key is the right man to take England forward after being appointed managing director of the men's team. Key, who will relinquish his punditry role with Sky Sports to take up the position, joins at a time with England seeking a new Test captain following Joe Root's decision to step down and a permanent head coach, and is excited to be entrusted with this responsibility.

SPORTS ・ 6 HOURS AGO