ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Thursday forecast: Sunny skies and mild temps

By Tony Kurzweil, Henry DiCarlo
KTLA
KTLA
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nEylC_0f9CWsus00

Look for mostly sunny skies Thursday with comfortable temperatures across the Southland.

Afternoon highs will remain mostly in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

Clouds and wind are likely to increase by Friday afternoon.

A chance of light rain is on tap for Saturday morning, but conditions rebound under sunny skies by Easter Sunday.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTLA.

Comments / 0

Related
News 12

STORM WATCH: Severe storms threat this evening

News 12 Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Meredith Garofalo says storms this evening could be strong to severe. Temperatures will be in the low-50s. Friday will be mainly sunny with temperatures in the upper-60s. Saturday's forecast calls for mainly cloudy skies with a few afternoon and evening showers. Highs will be...
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sunny Skies#Nexstar Media Inc
Fox News

Northwest forecast to see more snow, rainy weather

The major winter storm that brought almost 4 feet of snow and blizzard conditions to the northern Rockies and northern Plains is going to wind down Thursday, but there is more snow and rain moving into the Northwest over the next few days. Temperatures will still be well below normal...
ENVIRONMENT
Daily Voice

Severe Storms With Damaging Winds, Downpours, Isolated Tornadoes Will Lead To Temperature Swing

A new storm system with severe thunderstorms will bring downpours, gusty winds and the chance for isolated tornadoes, leading to a big swing in temperatures. Wednesday, March 30 will be mostly cloudy with the high temperature climbing into the mid 40s and calmer winds. There will be a slight chance of rain and snow showers in the mid afternoon, followed by a chance of light rain through the evening and overnight.
ENVIRONMENT
natureworldnews.com

Cold Weather With Strong Winds And Snow Will Sweep Across Northern US

A dose of winter weather and high winds is forecast to travel from the northern Rockies to the Upper Midwest, putting residents in the north-central United States in for another nasty week. Early in the week, the storm is forecast to hit the West Coast first, bringing rain and mountain...
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Sports
KFOR

Warm Friday, but cool Easter weekend

Friday will be warm and windy with some afternoon storms, mainly east, but its only a one day warmup. Look for more mild conditions Thursday night with lows in the lower 50s. Friday will be partly cloudy with highs in the mid 80s. Expect drizzle and much cooler weather Saturday...
ENVIRONMENT
KTLA.com

Britney Spears is having a baby

Pop icon Britney Spears announced her pregnancy on Instagram Monday afternoon. She’s expecting with her long-time partner, Sam Asghari. Spears is already a mother of two teenage sons with her ex, Kevin Federline. She explained in her post that she noticed a little weight gain and decided to take...
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA.com

Elon Musk may be eyeing a takeover of Twitter

There’s no percentage in second-guessing Elon Musk. The Tesla chief executive is too erratic to make his plans apparent. But it sure looks like he’s pondering an even bigger stake in Twitter — he’s already the largest shareholder — and possibly pursuing a takeover of the San Francisco social-media company.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KTLA

Mass-overdose events happening across U.S., DEA warns

The Drug Enforcement Administration sent a letter to law enforcement agencies across the country last week warning of "mass-overdose events" caused by fentanyl. In that letter, the DEA named an overdose event that happened last month in downtown Austin.
AUSTIN, TX
WYTV.com

Partly Sunny and mild for Monday

Temperatures steadily dropping through the week and into the weekend. Mostly clear and low to mid 30’s for a chilly start to the day. Mostly sunny today with a high in the lower 60’s. Partly cloudy and lower 40’s tonight. RAIN LIKELY INTO WEDNESDAY. Becoming cloudy Tuesday...
ENVIRONMENT
KTLA

KTLA

46K+
Followers
8K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Los Angeles news and live video from Southern California

 https://ktla.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy