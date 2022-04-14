Flood Warning issued for Baraga, Houghton by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-16 16:52:00 Expires: 2022-04-16 20:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Stay away from streams, drainage ditches and low lying areas prone to flooding. Target Area: Niihau in Kauai FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 630 PM HST THIS EVENING FOR THE ISLAND OF KAUAI IN KAUAI COUNTY * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...The island of Kauai in Kauai County. * WHEN...Until 630 PM HST. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding on roads, poor drainage areas, and in streams. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 502 PM HST, radar indicated showers continuing to move over windward Kauai. The heaviest showers were producing rain rates of about an inch per hour, and rainfall is expected to persist through the remainder of the afternoon. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Lihue, Kapaa, Kalaheo, Princeville, Kilauea, North Fork Wailua Trails, Wailua Homesteads, Wailua, Hanalei, Omao, Lawai, Anahola, Alakai Swamp Trails, Koloa, Moloaa, Wainiha, Poipu, Haena, Na Pali State Park and Wailua River State Park. This advisory may need to be extended beyond 630 PM HST if flooding persists.
