Orange crop killer and frosts strain world's dwindling juice supply

By Mike Jimenez, Joe Galli signing off from News 4 San Antonio
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOrange juice stockpiles are dwindling around the world, propelling prices to five-year highs as Florida faces its smallest crop since the Second World War and top citrus producer Brazil grapples with depleted inventory. Output in the Sunshine State -- the biggest juice supplier in the U.S. -- will tumble...

