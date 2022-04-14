ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cypress, TX

Cypress mother-daughter duo launches handbag line

By Danica Lloyd
 2 days ago
Jodi Oliver and Jamie Scholhamer announced the launch of their new handbag collection, JJ Olivier, this month. The mother-daughter duo is based in Cypress...

