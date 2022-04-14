ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Legend Brewing's "I-PAW-A" helps homeless animals

By WTVR CBS 6 Web Staff
 2 days ago
RICHMOND, Va. — Your beer purchase could help a homeless animal.

Every four-pack of cans and every pint of Legend Brewing's "Ollie and Bea's Double Hopped I-PAW-A" sold on Thursday will result in a dollar donated to the Richmond SPCA.

This is the brewery's third year partnering with the SPCA for this fundraiser. Last year, the beer sold out in a week.

You can purchase the cans in select, Central Virginia stores.

The money raised will go directly to the RSPCA's "Cinderella Fund," which delivers lifesaving veterinary treatment to sick and injured homeless dogs and cats in the local humane society’s care.


