MRL Replay | 4-14

How putting calories on menus has become the week’s burning issue. It’s been a week since the labelling of calories on restaurant menus was made mandatory in England, and what a week. What a week! The first day saw diners gazing into the menus as if deep lakes or mirrors, their eyes finally focusing on these new codes, printed jauntily under the chips. Some tried texting the numbers, only to receive error messages or adverts from sim-card manufacturers. Some worried they were new prices, under Brexit. Some assumed they were star ratings from previous customers, the carbonara performing particularly well, the carrot sticks abominable. As the week continued, its days unfolding like a picnic blanket, the British public found itself changing.
