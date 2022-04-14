MRL Replay | 4-14

Taylor Hayes hasn’t been on THE BOLD & THE BEAUTIFUL in a while so it’s understandable if viewers might need a little refresher on the character’s epic history on the soap. The beautiful psychiatrist was introduced to B&B back in June 1990 when Hunter Tylo joined the cast. She played the role until 2002 when the character was killed off. After a brief return as a ghost, Taylor reprised the role permanently in 2004 (in a shocking return from the dead the soap went out of their way to keep secret), making her last appearances in 2014. But she made another surprise return (though not from the dead this time) in April 2018 and continued stirring up drama for about a year before leaving the canvas again. In October 2021, it was announced that the role was being recast with Krista Allen.

