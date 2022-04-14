ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Home & Garden

The Best Candle Scents You Should Have In Your Bathroom

By Imani J. Jackson
House Digest
House Digest
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

When a lovely, distinct, and well-selected candle burns, a bathroom's ambience can improve dramatically. To that end, here are the best scents for the...

www.housedigest.com

Comments / 0

Related
SPY

The Best Bathroom Cleaners for Your Shiniest Bathroom Yet

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. Cleaning the bathroom isn’t exactly our favorite household chore, but it sure is a necessary one. Thankfully, there are a ton of cleaning products out there designed to make the task an easier one so that you can make that bathroom as shiny as possible and then be on your merry way. After all, we’ve all got better things to do than spend an afternoon cleaning the bathroom, right? Especially with the nicer weather...
HOME & GARDEN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Scented Candles#Pioneer Industries
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
Real Simple

Target Quietly Put Thousands of Patio Furniture, Decor, and Grilling Essentials on Sale for Up to $110 Off

There's nothing better than spending time reading, brunching, or simply lounging around on a perfectly decorated patio. Now that warmer weather is approaching, it's time to spruce up your outdoor space since it's sure to get a lot of use this summer. And what's better than finding the perfect conversation set to dress up your outdoor space? Scoring it on sale, too. Luckily, Target just slashed prices on patio furniture, outdoor decor, and grilling essentials by up to 20 percent. The deals are so impressive, prices start at just $2.
SHOPPING
Apartment Therapy

Here’s a Simple Way to Decorate Your Kitchen and Free Up Some Counter Space

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. If you like to entertain, you probably have an assortment of kitchenware in your home. For anyone who isn’t blessed with loads of cabinets, your kitchen counters can quickly fill with things like glass cups and serving trays, leaving you with little to no counter space. If you’ve found yourself with a collection of wood serving and cutting boards, though, there’s a way for them to double as decor.
INTERIOR DESIGN
SPY

The 21 Best Carpet Cleaners for Getting Stubborn Stains Out of Your Rugs and Carpets

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. The right rug or carpet can really tie a room together. But an ugly, noticeable stain on a rug can really make the whole look fall apart. By being prepared with one of the best carpet cleaners, you’ll always have everything you need to eliminate stains before they become a permanent, attention-stealing and potentially stinky problem. The best carpet cleaner solutions are numerous and easy to find these days. Most often, they work using...
HOME & GARDEN
The Kitchn

Before & After: This Chic Kitchen Makeover Was Done in Less than a Week

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. Of all the home renovations, kitchens tend to be among the priciest because of all the appliances, hardware, and finishes in the space. There are backsplashes to think about (and pay for), faucets, microwaves, ranges … not to mention any wiring or plumbing if the layout changes.
INTERIOR DESIGN
homedit.com

How To Create Dreamy Room And Bed with Curtains

The bedroom is, without any doubt, the ideal place for curtains. It’s why there are so many variations to choose from in terms of design. Canopy beds make great use of these elements in their own distinctive way but a bed with curtains can also be added separately to create a comfortable ambiance.
INTERIOR DESIGN
Popular Science

How we vanquished the strong pet odors in our new home

There’s nothing that can dampen the joy of moving into a new place quite like the strong, unwanted smell of someone else’s pets. That’s what we were up against when we recently moved into a new home after the previous owners—and their cat and two large-breed dogs—vacated the premises. But with some know-how, a bit of research, and good ol’ trial and error, we managed to freshen up our place. Now, what we learned can help you avoid some of the worst parts of this potentially arduous job.
PETS
Bon Appétit

I Bought This Restaurant’s Bathroom Candle—While I Was in Their Bathroom

All products featured on Bon Appétit are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. When I spot interesting items out in the world, I have very little chill. I’ve startled countless unsuspecting women on the street by loudly blurting out, “Wow great earrings!!!” My camera roll is full of not-so-subtle photographs of in situ ceramic bowls and home goods and pairs of boots currently being worn by real live people (yes, they absolutely notice when I take the shot). And I have been known, on occasion, to beg a bank teller or cashier to tell me the name of their nail polish.
RETAIL
Real Simple

This Hidden Section of Amazon Has Earthy Southwestern Home Decor With a Modern Twist

When you think of Southwestern home decor, natural wood furniture, metal accents, earth-tone ceramics, and textured textiles come to mind. Derived from Indigenous, Spanish, and American Western influences, this home decor style has been a desert favorite for decades. Right now, you can find modern hybrid Southwestern home goods mixed with other styles, like mid-century modern, farmhouse, and bohemian. Whether you want to go all in or just sprinkle the style throughout your home, you can shop its signature features right from Amazon. In fact, the retailer has a secret storefront that helps you shop the Southwest modern style room by room.
INTERIOR DESIGN
The Kitchn

The Game-Changing Amazon Find That Made My Filthy Kitchen Cabinets Look Brand New

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. Last October, I moved in with friends in New York City. The apartment has been within our friend group for almost six years, with a rotating roster of people calling it home at one point or another. Needless to say, with so many different tenants and without ever having a deep clean between leases, there’s been time for a lot of grime to build up over the years. And the room that was hurting the most? The kitchen. When I moved in, I wiped cabinets, laid shelf liner, scrubbed the stove, and cleaned out the under-the-sink area, but there was one factor I’d missed until recently: my wood cabinet doors.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
House Digest

House Digest

New York, NY
23K+
Followers
1K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

At House Digest, we work hard to make sure you can live well. We cover home renovation trends, home design trends, and more. Our team of writers and editors have years of experience working in the home and garden media space. Do you need to know the best color to paint your walls, how to find the right plants for you, or need some serious celeb home inspo? House Digest gives you everything you need to make your house into a home.

 https://www.housedigest.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy