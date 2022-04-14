ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golf

Tiger Woods commits to Ireland pro-am ahead of Open

By Sportsnaut
 2 days ago

Tiger Woods committed to playing in the JP McManus Pro-Am in Ireland in early July ahead of The Open championship in Scotland.

The two-day event is held July 4-5 in Adare Manor in Limerick, Ireland. The Open begins July 14 at St. Andrews.

Woods is coming off a 47th-place finish at the Masters, his first official event since the February 2021 crash that nearly ended his career. He’s still mulling whether to play in the next two majors, the PGA Championship next month and the U.S. Open in June.

It will be Woods’ fourth appearance in the pro-am, hosted by racehorse owner JP McManus.

“Tiger has been a great friend and avid supporter of the pro-am for a very long time and we are absolutely thrilled he has committed to play once again in the tournament,” McManus said in a statement. “His presence at Adare Manor will undoubtedly bring huge excitement to the thousands of spectators and we are very grateful to him for giving up his free time to be with us.”

–Field Level Media

Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

