Jimmy Fallon's Former Home Has One Weird Feature

There's been several changes on the talk show front in recent weeks. Both The Wendy Williams Show and The Nick Cannon Show were cancelled within days of one another. Rumors of The Real ending after its 8th season are also floating around, with comedian Sherri Shepherd, and singer and Oscar-winner Jennifer Hudson getting their own talk shows. Late night talk shows are also seeing some major changes. According to Deadline, Jamie Granet-Bederman is stepping down from The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon and will be replaced by The Drew Barrymore Show exec producer Chris Miller.

TV SHOWS ・ 21 DAYS AGO