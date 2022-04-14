ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dunwoody, GA

Dunwoody to hold second open house for Perimeter Center development ￼

By Sammie Purcell
Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown
Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Kb7L5_0f9CViId00

Dunwoody residents are invited to give feedback about the future of Perimeter Center on April 30.

This is the second community open house for Dunwoody’s Edge City 2.0 project, which is a collaborative project between the city and the Perimeter Community Improvement Districts (PCIDs) to study what future economic growth and development could look like in Perimeter Center.

The project involves evaluating Perimeter Center’s development patterns, transportation network, demographics, economics, and other factors.

“We’re looking at Dunwoody today and working to picture what’s best for Dunwoody of tomorrow,” said Dunwoody Economic Development Director Michael Starling in a press release. “We want to hear what Perimeter residents think about the future of retail, restaurants, entertainment, trails, parks, office, transportation, hotels and housing.”

The April 30 open house will take place from 10 a.m. to noon in the parking lot of Endeavor Montessori School at 48 Perimeter Center East, according to a press release. Residents will be able to share feedback on the project while also enjoying free popsicles from King of Pops. A balloon artist will be at the event to keep children entertained, and the Dunwoody High School Beta Club will host a city-themed coloring station.

The post Dunwoody to hold second open house for Perimeter Center development ￼ appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown .

Comments / 0

Related
Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown

Brookhaven to hold Dresden Drive open house ￼

Brookhaven will host another public meeting regarding safety improvements along Dresden Drive.  The open house will take place April 14 from 7-8:30 p.m at Brookhaven City Hall at 4362 Peachtree Road, according to a press release. The meeting will take place on the third floor in the Council Chambers.  The Dresden Drive Intersection Improvement Study […] The post Brookhaven to hold Dresden Drive open house ￼ appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
BROOKHAVEN, GA
Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown

High Point meeting addresses property taxes, housing challenges

Sandy Springs City Manager Eden Freeman and Mayor Rusty Paul explained to the High Point Civic Association that if their property taxes are going up, it’s because of the county and the school system. Freeman spoke with the association at its annual meeting on March 23. She said her return to Sandy Springs after working […] The post High Point meeting addresses property taxes, housing challenges appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
SANDY SPRINGS, GA
Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown

Dunwoody considers corridor safety improvements to Dunwoody Village ￼

The Dunwoody City Council discussed pedestrian and intersection improvements to the Dunwoody Village corridor during a Monday meeting. “The Village Crossroads Project” is a city plan meant to make Chamblee Dunwoody Road from Womack Road to Roberts Drive more walkable and bikeable. The city announced it would be seeking public input on the plan back […] The post Dunwoody considers corridor safety improvements to Dunwoody Village ￼ appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
DUNWOODY, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Dunwoody, GA
City
Atlanta, GA
Dunwoody, GA
Government
Local
Georgia Government
Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown

Dunwoody to hold hazardous waste recycling event for residents

Dunwoody residents will be able to recycle hazardous waste at a city recycling event on April 30. The event will take place in the Dunwoody City Hall parking lot at 4800 Ashford Dunwoody Road from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., according to a press release. The event is free and for Dunwoody residents only, and […] The post Dunwoody to hold hazardous waste recycling event for residents appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
DUNWOODY, GA
Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown

Advisory panel discusses difficulties in economic development for Sandy Springs

The many small commercial properties along Roswell Road make it difficult for investors to find an opportunity to create an assemblage for development with a good return on investment, a member of the Next Ten Comprehensive Plan Advisory Committee said during a March 24 meeting. Ronda Smith, who also serves as president of the Sandy […] The post Advisory panel discusses difficulties in economic development for Sandy Springs appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
SANDY SPRINGS, GA
Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown

Fate of historic Buckhead home unknown as new development plans move forward

The fate of a nearly century-old home along Buckhead’s historic West Paces Ferry Road remains up in the air as a developer moves forward to build a new subdivision on the site.  An affiliate of the Macallan Group, an Atlanta-based construction and real estate firm, purchased the home and the roughly four acres its sits […] The post Fate of historic Buckhead home unknown as new development plans move forward appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
ATLANTA, GA
Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown

Former Brookhaven council member supports Buckhead cityhood ￼

A former Brookhaven council member has voiced support for the Buckhead cityhood movement. Joe Gebbia, who was a member of the city’s founding City Council and served as the District 4 representative, published an article on Insider Advantage. It compares the movement in Buckhead to other incorporated cities in the area, most notably Brookhaven. “As […] The post Former Brookhaven council member supports Buckhead cityhood ￼ appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
BROOKHAVEN, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Open House#Perimeter Center
Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown

Brookhaven Planning Commission recommends approval on City Centre project ￼

The Brookhaven Planning Commission has officially recommended approval on the city’s City Centre Master Plan at its Wednesday meeting.  The Planning Commission heard a presentation of the Brookhaven City Centre Master Plan at its April 7 meeting. The “City Centre” project is part of the city’s 2034 Comprehensive Master Plan and is meant to create […] The post Brookhaven Planning Commission recommends approval on City Centre project ￼ appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
BROOKHAVEN, GA
Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown

Dunwoody begins work on Winters Chapel Road path

Work has begun on a new shared-use path on Winters Chapel Road in the city of Dunwoody.  The first section of the path has been poured while the city continues to work on utility relocation along other sections of the path, according to a city press release. Construction of the path will be divided into […] The post Dunwoody begins work on Winters Chapel Road path appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
DUNWOODY, GA
Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown

Mixed-use Midtown Exchange would feature apartment and office towers

The Midtown Development Review Committee (DRC) got its first look Tuesday at a new mixed-use development proposed by developers Selig and RJTR. Midtown Exchange – bounded by 12th Street, Peachtree Walk and 13th Street – would feature two towers organized around an internal courtyard. Plans show a 37-story residential building with 465 units and street-level retail at […] The post Mixed-use Midtown Exchange would feature apartment and office towers appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
REAL ESTATE
Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown

Atlanta opens five resource centers to support small businesses

Atlanta is opening five resource centers to support small businesses in the community. Mayor Andre Dickens and Invest Atlanta CEO Eloisa Klementich made the announcement Monday in southwest Atlanta at Pittsburgh Yards, a shared workspace for the community off University Avenue. Dickens said that building is hosting one of the new centers. The mayor said the […] The post Atlanta opens five resource centers to support small businesses appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
ATLANTA, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Retail
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
Newnan Times-Herald

Kay Shell Montessori School to hold open house March 25

Based on a child-centered method of education and named for a beloved Cowetan, the Kay Shell Montessori School will host an open house celebration on Friday, March 25. The Kay Shell Montessori School was founded with one purpose - to build a space for all students to grow, learn and create with each passing day. “Pre-school children possess a remarkable ability to absorb the world that surrounds them,” says Teresa Shell, who founded the school. “Maria Montessori believed that the years from birth to age 6 are the most critical period for nurturing a child’s natural curiosity and for laying the foundation for all future development. We are thrilled to offer our children a thoughtfully prepared environment in which to explore and maximize their independence.”
NEWNAN, GA
Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown

Brookhaven purchases building for Development Services Center￼

The City of Brookhaven has approved a purchase of a building that will be the city’s new Development Services Center. During the Brookhaven City Council’s Tuesday meeting, the council approved an ordinance to amend the general fund, allocating $5,400,000 for the purchase and renovation of a property at 2665 Buford Highway. The council then voted […] The post Brookhaven purchases building for Development Services Center￼ appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
BROOKHAVEN, GA
Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown

Easter egg hunts return to Brookhaven

After a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Brookhaven will hold a series of Easter egg hunts throughout its parks in April. The city cancelled its Easter egg hunts in 2020 and delivered eggs to households in lieu of public hunts in 2021. This year, the city plans to hold three events: the Eggstraordinary […] The post Easter egg hunts return to Brookhaven appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
BROOKHAVEN, GA
Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown

Brookhaven seeking grant for Phase Two of Peachtree Creek Greenway￼

The city of Brookhaven will apply for an infrastructure grant to help fund Phase Two of the Peachtree Creek Greenway project.  The Brookhaven City Council approved the grant application during its Tuesday meeting. The model mile of the Peachtree Creek Greenway opened in December of 2019, and the entire greenway is envisioned as a 12-mile […] The post Brookhaven seeking grant for Phase Two of Peachtree Creek Greenway￼ appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
BROOKHAVEN, GA
Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown

Buckhead’s new ‘Buc’ shuttle service launches April 19

An Uber-style version of Buckhead’s shuttle service is set to launch April 19 after being delayed for nearly two years due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The updated version of the “Buc” is an app-based, on-demand transportation service that promises to get MARTA commuters, residents, shoppers and tourists to key destinations throughout the upscale district quickly […] The post Buckhead’s new ‘Buc’ shuttle service launches April 19 appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
ATLANTA, GA
Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown

Brookhaven Community Yard Sale returns

The city of Brookhaven will host a community yard sale event on April 23. This year’s yard sale will be held in the Briarwood Park parking lot at 2235 Briarwood Way from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The event is put on by the city’s Parks and Recreation Department. Residents can sign up online for […] The post Brookhaven Community Yard Sale returns appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
BROOKHAVEN, GA
Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown

Sandy Springs wants input on North End roadway safety plans

Sandy Springs residents can give input on the North End roadway safety plans at an upcoming open house. It’s set for April 26, from 5:30-7:30 p.m., at the North Fulton County Government Service Center. The open house will provide an opportunity to review the city’s North End Roadway Safety Analysis Study and give input on […] The post Sandy Springs wants input on North End roadway safety plans appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
SANDY SPRINGS, GA
Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown

Some call for police chief resignation at Dunwoody council meeting￼

Some attendees at a Monday Dunwoody City Council meeting called for the resignation of the city’s police chief.  During a public comment portion of the March 28 meeting, three people spoke about numerous legal and personnel issues related to the Dunwoody Police Department, each citing police leadership as an issue.  “This is not the way […] The post Some call for police chief resignation at Dunwoody council meeting￼ appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
DUNWOODY, GA
Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown

Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown

Atlanta, GA
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
174K+
Views
ABOUT

Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown cover Atlanta, Brookhaven, Buckhead, Dunwoody and Sandy Springs. Subscribe to our newsletter at RoughDraftAtlanta.com

 https://reporternewspapers.net/

Comments / 0

Community Policy