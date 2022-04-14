Dunwoody residents are invited to give feedback about the future of Perimeter Center on April 30.

This is the second community open house for Dunwoody’s Edge City 2.0 project, which is a collaborative project between the city and the Perimeter Community Improvement Districts (PCIDs) to study what future economic growth and development could look like in Perimeter Center.

The project involves evaluating Perimeter Center’s development patterns, transportation network, demographics, economics, and other factors.

“We’re looking at Dunwoody today and working to picture what’s best for Dunwoody of tomorrow,” said Dunwoody Economic Development Director Michael Starling in a press release. “We want to hear what Perimeter residents think about the future of retail, restaurants, entertainment, trails, parks, office, transportation, hotels and housing.”

The April 30 open house will take place from 10 a.m. to noon in the parking lot of Endeavor Montessori School at 48 Perimeter Center East, according to a press release. Residents will be able to share feedback on the project while also enjoying free popsicles from King of Pops. A balloon artist will be at the event to keep children entertained, and the Dunwoody High School Beta Club will host a city-themed coloring station.

The post Dunwoody to hold second open house for Perimeter Center development ￼ appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown .