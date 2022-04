Two sixteen-year-old males who were driving a stolen car and armed with loaded guns were arrested Friday morning, police said. Around 12:45 a.m. Friday, officers on patrol in the area of Grafton and Franklin Street observed a Honda sedan with Rhode Island plates drive through a red light at the intersection. Officers ran the Honda’s license plate and learned the car had been stolen, the Worcester Police Department said in a news release.

