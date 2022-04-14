Rally magic ends for Alexander

Alexander’s Deandra Martinez delivers a pitch during the Lady Bulldogs’ loss to Del Rio on Tuesday.

Twice this season Alexander rallied in the seventh inning to pick up two district victories. On Friday, the Lady Bulldogs were down against United South in the seventh inning and came up with some huge hits to upset the Lady Panthers.

On Tuesday, that Alexander magic ran out against Del Rio as the Lady Bulldogs were able to close the gap on the Queens, but the rally fell short, falling 11-9 at the Bill Johnson Student Activity Center.

“I think that both teams came out ready to play, both teams hit the ball,” Alexander head coach Alex Colin said. “11-9, we had our chances there at the end, we just made too many errors and we put ourselves in a bad situation. We were confident going into that last inning because we had been scoring some runs. We had our 1-2-3 but we just came up empty.”

Alexander (3-7) started to click on offense in the last three innings to erase Del Rio’s 8-3 lead. The Lady Bulldogs, led by senior Krista Gamez, who went 4 for 5 with one RBI, ripped a triple in the fourth inning to score Samantha Arce.

In the ensuing inning Alexander forced three quick outs and turned its attention to its bats. Mia Rubio opened the fifth inning with a triple to the fence. She would later score on a hit by Alexia Gonzalez.

Alexander’s biggest inning came in the sixth as senior Kayla Herrera drew a walk. An error by the Del Rio defense put runners on first and second. Gamez singled to load the bases for freshman Carmen Perez. She sent the ball to the fence as Herrera and Arce crossed home plate.

After the dust settled Alexander scored four runs to make it an 11-9 ball game. In the final inning Del Rio had no offense at the plate and Alexander was looking for some magic. The rally fell short as the Lady Bulldogs could not get things going on offense.

In other District 30-6A games, LBJ kept pace with Del Rio after the Lady Wolves took down Nixon 19-2 as the Lady Mustangs remain winless in district play. Junior Alyzza Campos picks up the victory in the circle.

The top hitter for the Lady Wolves were Itzel Landaros (3 for 3, three RBIs) and Alondra Gongora (2 for 2). LBJ moves to 19-8 on the season and 7-3 in district play with two games remaining.

In District 30-5A Martin had no problem with LISD sister school Cigarroa and picked up a 15-1 victory to stay in the playoff picture with a 3-4 district record.

On Thursday, Martin takes on Mission Veterans in a key District 30-5A game. The first time around the Lady Patriots won 3-1. Mission Veterans currently leads the district. Cigarroa travels to La Joya Palmview as they battle at 6 p.m.

In District 30-6A action United takes on Nixon at 7 p.m. while United South travels to Del Rio in a key district game for the Lady Panthers who are vying to earn their first postseason berth under coach Melinda Portillo. First pitch is at 6 p.m. Alexander takes on LBJ at 7 p.m. as the Lady Bulldogs are fighting for a playoff spot.

