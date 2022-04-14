ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Florida student accepted into 27 colleges, receives $4 million in scholarships

By Thomas Shults
Fox 46 Charlotte
Fox 46 Charlotte
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XMYxF_0f9CSfpV00

PANAMA CITY, Fla. ( WMBB ) — A Rutherford High School senior has some big decisions ahead.

Jonathan Walker has been accepted into almost 30 of the most prestigious colleges in the country and has more than $4 million in scholarships offers.

Walker has applied to 27 colleges, and all 27 have accepted him.

“It’s so crazy to think about, that I applied to all these colleges and I got in because that’s such a rare thing to occur. But the fact that it did happen, I’m so excited about it,” Walker said.

Local high school student finalist for national award

Stanford, Harvard, Yale, and Duke were among the 27 schools he was admitted into.

Walker is still trying to whittle down the choices and take a few more college visits, with under a month to make a decision.

“The whirlwind of like decisions coming back, that’s over now. So I’ve just really been trying to soak it in just how much of a blessing that this is that I got into these colleges. So just like sitting back, smelling the roses,” Walker said.

Walker hopes to pursue a career creating medical devices to serve underprivileged communities and he’s already working on multiple patents.

Walker invented a braille system, created an air filter to turn gas emissions into oxygen and created a pill dispenser to keep track of drugs— on a TI-84 calculator.

“Right now, I’m very interested in engineering and entrepreneurship. I’ve always loved creating devices to help people so I definitely want to further that,” Walker said. “I’m looking at majoring in electrical engineering and possibly biomedical engineering to hopefully develop medical technology in order to help disadvantaged communities that have health problems.”

FSU Student with autism defies odds

He said he’s working with colleges to create his own major.

Walker plans to study engineering, computer science, business and psychology, in hopes of one day creating his own company.

“Jonathan has not been a typical student. He has continued to persevere despite all the challenges that we faced you know with the hurricane,” Rutherford High School IB and AP Coordinator Cathy Rutland said.

Walker has also played on the Rams football team for the past four years while maintaining a 4.85 GPA.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Queen City News.

Comments / 0

Related
Fox 46 Charlotte

Pair who assaulted, carjacked 74-year-old in NC arrested

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Two people accused of assaulting and carjacking a woman in eastern North Carolina have been apprehended in Randolph County, according to the sheriff’s office. Deputies with the Craven County Sheriff’s Office say they responded to an assault and carjacking in New Bern. A 74-year-old woman told deputies she had been […]
RANDOLPH COUNTY, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
Local
Florida Education
State
Florida State
Morning Sun

Saginaw Chippewa Tribal College student receives recognition for two writing entries

A student from Saginaw Chippewa Tribal College had two written pieces chosen for top entries for the 2022 Tribal College Journal (TCJ) student creative writing contest. TCJ is a national, nonprofit media organization operated by American Indian Higher Education Consortium that has covered the news, newsmakers, and issues of the tribal college movement for over 30 years.
SAGINAW, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College#Scholarships#Yale University#Biomedical Engineering#Wmbb#Rutherford High School#Stanford#Harvard
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Entrepreneurship
NewsBreak
Autism
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
FSU
NewsBreak
Computer Science
NewsBreak
Sports
Fox 46 Charlotte

Breaking down President Joe Biden’s visit to Greensboro and North Carolina A&T State University

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Thursday marks President Joe Biden’s first visit to the Piedmont Triad since taking office. Biden landed at Piedmont Triad International Airport on Air Force One shortly after 1 p.m. Local and state leaders came out for the president’s visit, including Gov. Roy Cooper, Greensboro Mayor Nancy Vaughan, and Rep. Kathy Manning. […]
GREENSBORO, NC
Middletown Press

Norwalk Community College receives $100,000 endowment for new scholarship

NORWALK — A new endowment by the 460 Foundation in honor of Connecticut State Colleges and Universities President Terrence Cheng will benefit students at the local community college for years to come, officials said. The 460 Foundation, based in Westport, donated $100,000 with the intent to endow a scholarship...
NORWALK, CT
Fox 46 Charlotte

2 teens accused of shooting at man in Gastonia neighborhood

GASTONIA, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Two teenagers are facing charges after shooting at a person in a Gastonia neighborhood Tuesday, according to the Gastonia Police Department. Police said officers responded to a shooting around 12:46 p.m. on April 12 in the area of the 700 block of Vancouver Lane. Investigators said they determined Jeremiah […]
GASTONIA, NC
Fox 46 Charlotte

Fox 46 Charlotte

35K+
Followers
8K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX 46 Charlotte is your local source for news, weather, traffic, and sports in the Charlotte.

 https://www.fox46.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy