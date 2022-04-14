ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
300-foot communications tower to debut in Bowling Green

 2 days ago

BOWLING GREEN — A new communications tower is set to make its debut in Bowling Green later this month.

The 300-foot tower was built as a part of the Multi-Agency Radio Communication System, or MARCS for short, the Bowling Green Chamber of Commerce announced. MARCS is Ohio’s wireless, digital communication network for first responders that enables local, state, and federal agencies to communicate with each other.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate the newly installed MARCS Tower on the west side of Bowling Green is planned for 10 a.m. April 26 by Bowling Green Ohio Department of Transportation facility and the city's water tower at 13982 Mitchell Rd., the announcement stated.

Community members are invited to join the event in person or via Facebook Live through the Facebook page of Bowling Green Chamber of Commerce. Those planning to attend in person are asked to RSVP through a web link available at www.bgchamber.net/rsvp .

