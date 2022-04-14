Browns sign QB Josh Dobbs; OL Blake Hance signs tender

CLEVELAND, Ohio (92.3 The Fan) – The Browns signed quarterback Josh Dobbs and backup offensive lineman Blake Hance signed his exclusive rights tender Thursday the team announced.

Cleveland agreed to a one-year contract with Dobbs on Friday.

Dobbs, a fourth-round pick in the 2017 NFL Draft by the Steelers, joins newcomers Deshaun Watson, acquired in a blockbuster trade from the Texans, and backup Jacoby Brissett, who was signed as a free agent from Miami.

Dobbs will likely be third on the depth chart behind Watson and Brissett.

Dobbs has appeared in six games completing 10 of 17 pass attempts for 45 yards with an interception.

The Browns still are trying to trade Baker Mayfield this offseason, but EVP/GM Andrew Berry has made it clear he is willing to wait for the right opportunity to move the 2018 No. 1 overall pick.

Hance appeared in all 17 games during the 2021 season, starting eight of them.