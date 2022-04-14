ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arlington County, VA

Woman pepper sprays father taking photos of his children in Arlington: police

By FOX 5 DC Digital Team
fox5dc.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleARLINGTON, Va. (FOX 5 DC) - Police are searching for a suspect who allegedly pepper-sprayed a man who was taking photos of his children at Pentagon City Mall in Arlington. Police were dispatched to...

www.fox5dc.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Mother arrested for killing two children tells police ‘I don’t want them’

A 41-year-old mother accused of killing her two children allegedly told investigators she did not “want them”, police have said. Odette Lysse Joassaint was taken into custody on Tuesday night at her apartment in Little Haiti, Miami-Dade County, following a number of cold 911 calls. When officers from the Miami-Dade Police Department turned up at the building, a three-year-old boy and a five-year-old girl were found deceased.Both children were lying in a prone position on the bed with their arms, legs and necks tied-up, a police report said. Life-saving attempts were made but they were pronounced dead.It was revealed on...
PUBLIC SAFETY
People

Virginia Woman and Her Mother Are Killed by Husband, Who Had History of Domestic Violence

A Virginia man who allegedly shot and killed his wife and mother-in-law before turning the gun on himself had a history of domestic violence, according to reports. Bryan Wampler, 53, is suspected of fatally shooting 59-year-old Vivian Wampler and 81-year-old Elizabeth Sturgill at his Norton, Va., home on Sunday, in a double murder-suicide, the Kingsport Times-News reports.
NORTON, VA
Andrei Tapalaga

Doctors Shocked as a Man Wakes Up From the Dead During Autopsy

Three certified doctors have comfirmed the death of Gonzalo Montoya JimenezMovidagrafica/Pixabay. A prisoner from Villabona prison in Asturias, Spain had been confirmed by three different doctors dead from a stroke that he suffered during his sleep. Nothing very unusual to be seen in prison, as stated by a spokesman for the Spanish Prison Service.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
City
Hayes, VA
Arlington County, VA
Crime & Safety
County
Arlington County, VA
The Independent

Mother and father accused of killing disabled daughter, 16, by ‘allowing her to become morbidly obese’

A mother and father will stand trial in January next year accused of killing of their disabled daughter by allowing her to become morbidly obese.Kaylea Titford, 16, was found dead at her home in Newtown, Powys, Wales, in October 2020. She was discovered “pale, cold and could not be woken.” Her mother, Sarah Lloyd-Jones, 39, of Colwyn, Newtown, faced court on Thursday, charged with gross negligence manslaughter and causing or allowing the death of a child or vulnerable person.Her father Alun Titford, 44, faces the same charges, but was admitted to hospital the previous evening and was unable to attend Mold Crown Court, north Wales.It is alleged that, between 24 March and 11 October 2020, they failed to ensure Kaylea’s dietary needs were met, leading to morbid obesity.The defendants are also accused of failing to ensure the 16-year-old got enough exercise, was in a hygienic condition and had a safe and clean living environment.It is also alleged that Ms Lloyd-Jones and Mr Titford did not ensure her physical health was maintained and that they failed to seek reasonable medical help for her.Judge Rhys Rowlands listed a new plea hearing for 30 June, with a provisional trial date of 16 January.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Voice

Maryland Dentist Charged With Killing Patient Turned Lover Who OD'd In His Care (DETAILS)

A Germantown oral surgeon has been arrested and charged with killing a woman with whom he was romantically involved and was giving prescription drugs, authorities said. Dr. James Ryan was arrested and charged with the second-degree murder of Sarah Harris, 25, on Tuesday, March 22, Montgomery County Police said. Harris fatally overdosed after being given controlled substances, including Propofol, by Dr. Ryan on January 26, 2022, police said. Ryan had been giving Harris drugs, which he obtained through work, since March 2021, police said.
GERMANTOWN, MD
Oxygen

Man Arrested After Girlfriend Found Dead On Balcony Nearly 8 Months After Her Disappearance

An Ohio man is under arrest after the body of a woman who disappeared last summer was found on a balcony in suburban Cleveland. Authorities arrested Bennie Washington, 39, for the murder of his girlfriend, Audreona Barnes Saturday, according to Cleveland.com. Police say a housecleaner found Barnes’ body at Washington’s former Warrensville Heights apartment on Thursday, following Washington’s March 11 eviction.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Pentagon City
The Independent

Mother Andrea Yates who drowned her five children in a bathtub refuses own release from mental hospital

More than two decades after she confessed to drowning her five young children at her Houston home’s bathtub, Andrea Yates has refused to face a hearing to determine if she can be released from a mental health facility.Yates, now 57, is granted a review annually to leave the Kerrville state hospital in Texas where she has lived for more than 15 years, but denies herself the opportunity to leave every year, reported People magazine. “She’s where she wants to be. Where she needs to be,” her defence attorney George Parnham said last year.“And I mean, hypothetically, where would she go?...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
The Independent

How one serial killer evaded capture for more than three decades with a quiet, farmers-market life

No one expects to meet a serial killer at a farmers’ market.Countless Midwestern customers, however, did exactly that.Shockwaves were sent through communities across several states on Tuesday when police released the name of a suspect in the rapes and murders of at least three women in the late 1980s. They identified Harry Edward Greenwell, who died in 2013 in Iowa at the age of 68, as the man they believe to be the “I-65 Killer” or “Days Inn Killer”, as the previously unknown assailant had been nicknamed when he killed three young, female motel clerks more than 30 years ago.Speaking...
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Man Found Dead With Over 100 Snakes In His Home Died From Snake Bite, Officials Say

POMFRET, Md. (WJZ) — A Charles County man found dead in a home in January with over 100 venomous and non-venomous snakes died from a venomous snake bite, officials confirmed on Wednesday. Officers conducted a wellness check at the home around 6 p.m. at a home on the 5500 block of Raphael Drive in Pomfret. A neighbor told police they went to check on the 49-year-old man after not seeing for more than a day, and found him lying on the floor, unconscious. EMS forced entry through the front door of the house, and the man was pronounced dead. Police said there are no signs of foul play in the man’s death. “The cause of death is snake envenomation and the manner of death is an accident,” a spokesperson from the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner confirmed. Snake envenomation is caused by the toxins in the bite of a venomous snake, according to the World Health Organization. The snakes were of different varieties and “in tanks situated on racks,” police said. Police said Charles County Animal Control coordinated rescue efforts for the reptiles with assistance from experts from North Carolina and Virginia.
POMFRET, MD
WLTX.com

Child slapped by school bus driver in Virginia, police say

STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. — Editor's Note: The video above originally aired in October 2021. The Stafford County Sheriff's Office confirmed that an investigation is underway into an allegation that a bus driver assaulted an elementary school student Wednesday afternoon. The incident is being investigated by Sgt. J. W. Kyle,...
STAFFORD COUNTY, VA
Daily Voice

Accused Baltimore Killer Tries Escaping BPD Headquarters

A suspect behind a homicide that occurred earlier this year tried to escape Baltimore Police headquarters after being charged with first-degree murder, authorities said. Samuel Wise was arrested in connection with the January shooting death of Chesley Patterson on Tuesday, April 12, Baltimore Police said. After completing his interview, Wise tried to escape from headquarters but was quickly apprehended and sent to Central Booking for processing, police said.
BALTIMORE, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy