Amy Had Buffering Moment While Recording Commercial

The Bobby Bones Show members have openly admitted many times that they're not the best at speaking sometimes. Everyone on the show has had at least a few moments where they messed up their words or pronounced something incorrectly. So it's no surprise when it happens, though sometimes the other show members like to bring it to light or make fun of it... all in good fun!

A recent moment from Amy was brought up during Monday's Post Show. She had a "buffering" moment while she was recording a commercial for a McDonald's McBoat and no one has any idea what she was trying to say. Listen for yourself above and hear everyone get a good laugh out of it! Unfortunately there was no video of the entire situation as this was the day our studio equipment broke down.