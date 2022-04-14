ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Shows

Amy Had Buffering Moment While Recording Commercial

By Morgan Huelsman
The Bobby Bones Show
The Bobby Bones Show
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41uyo4_0f9CS8yt00

The Bobby Bones Show members have openly admitted many times that they're not the best at speaking sometimes. Everyone on the show has had at least a few moments where they messed up their words or pronounced something incorrectly. So it's no surprise when it happens, though sometimes the other show members like to bring it to light or make fun of it... all in good fun!

A recent moment from Amy was brought up during Monday's Post Show. She had a "buffering" moment while she was recording a commercial for a McDonald's McBoat and no one has any idea what she was trying to say. Listen for yourself above and hear everyone get a good laugh out of it! Unfortunately there was no video of the entire situation as this was the day our studio equipment broke down.

Comments / 0

Related
SheKnows

Scott Clifton Reveals the Surprising Bold & Beautiful Character That Nope, He Just Doesn’t Like

This one hits a little close to home for the Emmy winner. Over the years, as The Bold and the Beautiful has had Liam pass judgment on others while making decisions that could be described as “poor” at best and “callous” at worst, viewers have shaken their heads in disbelief. And it turns out, they haven’t been alone in doing so: Portrayer Scott Clifton has sometimes been just as flummoxed by his character.
CELEBRITIES
Ok Magazine

Fans Are Creeped Out After Madonna Shares Bizarre TikTok

Madonna fans are officially creeped out after the "Material Girl" singer shared a 13-second video to her social media followers are calling outright "unsettling". The TikTok featured the Queen of Pop sporting a sheer black top with her hair separated into four braids. She accessorized her look with several silver necklaces and silver cross earrings.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mcdonald#Mcboat
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV Shows
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
People

Netflix Series Narrated by Barack Obama Captures Tiny Cat Species on Camera for the First Time

Discovering a kodkod in the wild can be like trying to find a needle in a haystack, but Barack Obama's new Netflix documentary series pulled it off. Our Great National Parks is a five-part series executive produced and narrated by Barack Obama that premieres on Netflix on April 13. PEOPLE has an exclusive sneak peek at the new show, which explores breathtaking national parks on five different continents.
ANIMALS
Live 95.9

This Berkshire Resident Had A Chance Meeting With “A Bear”

It's not every day that you're at work and you can say that you saw a four legged creature that was out of the ordinary. I'm talking about a bear (yes, you heard right) as the person in question who witnessed this unpleasant sighting was ME! It was about the same size as the cover photo as my slight panic and caution kept me from snapping a photo of this unusual incident.
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA
blavity.com

Lawd Have Mercy: 10 Times Chlöe Bailey Channeled Her Inner Fashionista

Chlöe Bailey is the it-girl, the moment and any other superlative that can denote her ferocity as a musician. It’s no secret that her music is ahead of its time as her artistry is like nothing we’ve seen in a while. The sound, lyrics and effort she puts into her career should not go unnoticed, and we’re here for it all. More than that, she’s already a budding fashion icon who outdoes herself every chance she gets. We love an artist who can embody their sound through their ensemble, and that’s just what our girl does every single time we see her at an awards show. So much so that we wouldn’t be surprised if we saw her take over the modeling game just as she’s done with music.
BEAUTY & FASHION
NPR

How to have real fun — even when life's got you down

When was the last time you had fun? Not "I saw a TikTok of a dancing bird" fun, but more like true, lost-track-of-time, laughing out loud, never forget it fun?. Look, I know it takes a lot of hustle to just be in the world sometimes. But I have an important message for you: Fun is not frivolous! When we have true fun (more on that later), we stave off loneliness, we stop judging ourselves and we can walk away from a couple of hours of fun with energy that buoys us long after the guitar is back in its case or the deck of cards is back in the drawer.
LIFESTYLE
People

Amy Schumer Shares Hilarious Photo of Son Gene, 2, Climbing on Her While Working from Home

Amy Schumer is giving a hilarious look at life at home with a toddler. On Thursday, the 40-year-old actress and comedian shared a photo on Instagram of her 2-year-old son Gene David, whom she shares with husband Chris Fischer. In the snap, Schumer — who is set to co-host the 94th annual Academy Awards — sat at her laptop struggling to prepare for the Oscars as Gene climbed on her head.
RELATIONSHIPS
The Guardian

The Lost City review – treasure hunt hokum

The respective charms of Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum receive a rigorous workout during the course of this caffeinated, overeager adventure romp – to the point where significant signs of wear and tear begin to appear. She’s the imperilled romance novelist in the torn sequined dress; he’s her meat-headed muse and paperback cover star. Together, they’re searching for buried treasure on a tropical island, with hired goons in hot pursuit and loud comic set pieces standing in for the plot. Keep your eyes peeled for Brad Pitt, who briefly pops up as a hirsute hired gun. He tackles the job with the world-weary good grace of a man who has just lost a bet and figures that he has no one to blame but himself.
MOVIES
The Guardian

Red Ellen review – sketchy treatment of a heroic politician

The Red Ellen of the title was Ellen Wilkinson: trade unionist, campaigner, novelist, journalist, essayist and politician. Her nickname refers not only to her political colour and to the shade of her hair, but also to her fiery personality. MP for Middlesbrough East 1924-31 and for Jarrow from 1935 until her death in 1947, for a time Wilkinson was one of only four women in the House of Commons and Labour’s only female MP. Her achievements are extraordinary by any standards, but, given her working-class background and the limited possibilities for women in her day, they are positively heroic.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
The Bobby Bones Show

The Bobby Bones Show

10K+
Followers
2K+
Post
681K+
Views
ABOUT

The Bobby Bones Show with Bobby, Amy, Lunchbox, Eddie and the whole crew!

 https://bobbybones.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy