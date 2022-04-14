ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State launches new retirement savings program ‘MyCTSavings’

By Sara Tewksbury
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Connecticut launched MyCTSavings, a new retirement savings program, sponsored by the state of Connecticut.

Certified Financial Planner Derek Mazzarella explains how it impacts both employers and the employees themselves.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

