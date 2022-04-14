ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ruidoso, NM

Destructive wildfires rage in New Mexico, Colorado

By SUSAN MONTOYA BRYAN, PAUL DAVENPORT
WDBO
WDBO
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2X0bMh_0f9CRjKC00
Western Wildfires Fire burns along a hillside in the Village of Ruidoso, N.M., on Wednesday, April 13, 2022. Officials say a wildfire has burned about 150 structures, including homes, in the New Mexico town of Ruidoso. (Alexander Meditz via AP) (Alexander Meditz)

Firefighters scouted the drought-stricken mountainsides around a New Mexico village as they looked for opportunities to slow a wind-driven wildfire that was believed to have killed two people and that burned at least 150 homes and other structures while displacing thousands of residents.

Homes were among the structures that had burned, but officials on Wednesday did not have a count of how many were destroyed in the blaze that torched at least 8.4 square miles (21.8 square kilometers) of forest and grass on the east side of the community of Ruidoso, said Laura Rabon, spokesperson for the Lincoln National Forest.

Rabon announced emergency evacuations of a more densely populated area during a briefing Wednesday afternoon as the fire jumped a road. She told people to get in their cars and go.

An elderly couple whose remains were found near their burned home were believed to have died in the fire, Village spokesperson Kerry Gladden said Thursday.

Police investigators and firefighters found the couple's remains Wednesday afternoon after family members notified Ruidoso police that the couple had tried to evacuate “but were unaccounted for by family members," New Mexico State Police said in a statement Wednesday night.

The remains were found near the home but not in it, and no additional information was immediately available, Gladden said. Authorities were working to confirm the identities of the two people, state police said.

Strong winds initially forced a suspension of the aerial attack on the flames and prevented authorities from getting a better estimate of how large the fire had grown.

But some planes returned to the air Wednesday as winds subsided, and seven airtankers and two helicopters have now been assigned to the fire, Forest Service officials said.

While the cause of the blaze was under investigation, fire officials and forecasters warned that persistent dry and windy conditions had prompted red flag warnings for a wide swath that included almost all of New Mexico, half of Texas and parts of Colorado and the Midwest.

Five new large fires were reported Tuesday, and nearly 1,600 wildland firefighters and support personnel were assigned to large fires in the southwestern, southern and Rocky Mountain areas, according to the National Interagency Fire Center.

Hotter and drier weather weather coupled with decades of fire suppression have contributed to an increase in the number of acres burned by wildfires, fire scientists say. And the problem is exacerbated by a more than 20-year Western megadrought that studies link to human-caused climate change. The fire season has become year-round given changing conditions that include earlier snowmelt and rain coming later in the fall.

In Ruidoso, officials declared a state of emergency and said school classes were canceled Wednesday as the village — about 140 miles (225 kilometers) northeast of El Paso, Texas — coped with power outages due to down power lines. Students were evacuated a day earlier from two schools that did not burn.

The residences that burned were mostly a mix of trailers and single-family homes, and Gladden said authorities ordered or advised up to 4,500 people to evacuate as of early Thursday.

Gladden said authorities spent part of Wednesday surveying as much damage as possible before the winds kicked up again. Air tankers managed to drop a few loads of slurry in an effort to prevent the fire from spreading, and more air support was expected Thursday.

“Right now, everybody is just rallying around those who had to be evacuated,” Gladden said. “We’re just trying to reach out to make sure everyone has places to stay."

Donations were pouring in from other communities in southern New Mexico. State officials said emergency grants have been approved that will provide resources to firefighters and for other emergency efforts.

Ruidoso in 2012 was hit by one of the most destructive wildfires in New Mexico history, when a lightning-sparked blaze destroyed more than 240 homes and burned nearly 70 square miles (181 square kilometers).

Rabon said Wednesday that no precipitation was in the forecast and humidity levels remained in the single digits, which would make stopping the flames more difficult.

"Those extremely dry conditions are not in our favor,” she said.

Another wildfire in the Lincoln National Forest northwest of Ruidoso burned at least 400 acres (1.6 square kilometers) after it was sparked Tuesday by power lines downed by high winds. Crews confirmed Wednesday that 10 structures there were lost.

Elsewhere in New Mexico, wildfires were burning along the Rio Grande south of Albuquerque, in mountains northwest of the community of Las Vegas and in grasslands along the Pecos River near the town of Roswell.

In Colorado, crews were battling wind-whipped grass fires that had destroyed two homes and forced temporary evacuations.

___

Montoya Bryan reported from Albuquerque, New Mexico, and Davenport from Phoenix.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
KRQE News 13

Which New Mexico cities sold the most cannabis?

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – You might have already heard that the first weekend of retail recreational cannabis sales brought more than $3.5 million in purchases. But which communities had the most cannabis customers? Across New Mexico, buyers made nearly 58,000 adult-use cannabis purchases from Friday, April 1 through Sunday, April 3. Now, new data from the […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
The Independent

Hiker found hanging from cliff is now missing again

A woman has disappeared from the Lake Mead National Recreation Area a month after she was found hanging from a cliff edge, the National Park Service (NPS) has said. Gayle Stewart, aged 64, was hiking in the Lake Mead National Recreation Area on 14 March when she failed to return to her vehicle, the National Park Service (NPS) said on Thursday. “Stewart had traveled to the area to take photographs and did not return to her vehicle”, said the NPS in statement. Her vehicle was parked in the Bridge area near the Hoover Dam.Ms Stewart “was last seen wearing a...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wildfire#New Mexico State Police#Firefighters#Village
KRQE News 13

McBride Fire in Ruidoso prompts evacuations; 0% contained, 6,012 acres burned

RUIDOSO, N.M. (KRQE) – Crews are continuing to battle the McBride Fire in Ruidoso. The fire started April 12 along Warrior Drive near McBride Drive. On Thursday, April 14, fire managers transitioned to a type one incident team. Over the next several days, the team is expected to get hundreds more fire personnel working on fire. Roughly 250 people worked the fire through Tuesday and Wednesday.
RUIDOSO, NM
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Colorado State
City
Ruidoso, NM
State
New Mexico State
City
Roswell, NM
City
Albuquerque, NM
City
Las Vegas, NM
Smithonian

U.S. Will Rename 660 Mountains, Rivers and More to Remove Racist Word

The United States Department of the Interior (DOI) proposed a list of new names for more than 660 geographic features across the country last month, the agency announced in a statement. Led by the U.S. Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland, the first Native American to serve as cabinet secretary,...
U.S. POLITICS
Channel 6000

Watch as tornado tears apart Vancouver neighborhoods

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Without all the more-modern smartphone tech that allows all of us to carry around a high-definition video camera in our pockets, video of breaking news was a little tougher to come by 50 years ago. However, some cameras were rolling on April 5, 1972 as...
PORTLAND, OR
IFLScience

Rare Native American Eyewitness Account Of The Battle Of Little Bighorn Found By Museum

A rare eye-witness account from the perspective of a Native American man of the Battle of the Little Bighorn has been discovered by the Peel Art Gallery, Museum and Archives. The battle – known to Native Americans at the time as the Battle of the Greasy Grass – took place near the Little Bighorn River in Montana Territory. It saw Lakota Sioux, Northern Cheyenne, and Arapaho tribes face off against federal troops led by Lieutenant Colonel George Armstrong Custer, following a betrayal of a treaty by the US Government. Prior to the battle and throughout the 19th Century, the U.S. Government had been attempting to confine Native Americans to reservations, which tribes of the area did not welcome. After the discovery of gold in South Dakota’s Black Hills in Native American territory, the US Government ignored treaties between the two groups and invaded.
MUSEUMS
The Independent

Tourist dies after falling off raft on Grand Canyon rapids tour

A 68-year-old woman died after falling into the water during a whitewater rafting trip in the Grand Canyon National Park in Arizona. Mary Kelley from Steamboat Springs, Colorado, fell into the water on Thursday morning on the ninth day of her boat journey near Hance Rapid on the Colorado River, according to the National Park Service.Others in the group she was travelling with managed to get her out of the water. She was unresponsive and CPR was performed until emergency services got to the scene. Park officials were alerted that CPR was in progress at around 11.18am on 24...
ACCIDENTS
K945

Hummingbirds are Being Killed in Shreveport Due to This Mistake

There is Nothing Like Seeing a Hummingbird Zip Infront of You. I still get giddy when I spot one in the wild. It's just as exciting as seeing a shooting star. I love seeing hummingbird feeders around because it means that there is a chance that a hummingbird will make its presence known. There is something that we humans are doing that could put these beautiful creatures in danger.
SHREVEPORT, LA
Daily Mail

Utah woman, 34, who was a state official for more than 10 years dies during hike after falling 20 feet at Grand Canyon National Park on sixth day of boat trip

A longtime Utah government official died Monday evening, officials said Tuesday, after falling 20 feet at the Grand Canyon while on a boating trip along the Colorado River. Salt Lake City resident Margaret 'Meg' Osswald, the assistant director the Utah Division of Water Quality, was pronounced dead by Arizona safety officials at about 8:30 pm Monday after falling more than 20 feet during a hike just off the 1,450-mile-long river.
ACCIDENTS
AccuWeather

'It just wiped out most of the town here. It’s gone.'

The Eastland Complex fire in Texas killed at least one as a dangerous combination of weather conditions came together and forced the flames to change directions, nearly destroying the entire town of Carbon. Residents in Carbon, Texas, were forced to evacuate their homes late last week as a dangerous combination...
CARBON, TX
WDBO

WDBO

Orlando, FL
20K+
Followers
60K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WDBO 107.3 FM and AM 580 radio for Orlando's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wdbo.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy