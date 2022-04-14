ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Egg prices soar ahead of Easter, Passover

By Kelsey Kernstine, Nexstar Media Wire
WATE
WATE
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EkFbf_0f9CRbGO00

CHICAGO ( NewsNation ) — Inflation has driven price increases in grocery stores, and egg prices are soaring amid the recent bird flu outbreak across the nation just before Easter and Passover.

Bakeries like Chicago Sweet Connection Bakery are feeling the pinch.

Farmers killed more than 20 million birds across 24 states, making this the worst outbreak in the U.S. in seven years.

“We don’t like raising prices; obviously they don’t like it either, but we’re in an environment right now where we don’t have much of a choice,” said Eduardo Suarez, a baker at Sweet Connection.

The 4-day workweek: UT researcher offers history lesson, defines jargon

In a given month, the bakery uses $50,000 to $60,000 in eggs. For all of their specialties items — pies, cakes, cookies and pastries — eggs are one of their top ingredients.

“It’s probably going to drive up the price at least another 30-35% from what it currently is,” Suarez said.

Scientists say wild birds migrating from Europe and Asia are infecting U.S. chickens, hens, turkeys and even exotic birds with avian influenza, also known as bird flu, killing them.

Egg prices have soared more than 50% since the first outbreak this year, according to the United States Department of Agriculture.

“Such a drastic increase, we probably are going to have to pass it on to our customers as well,” Suarez said.

Customers won’t just feel the price pinch at bakeries, but at grocery stores and restaurants, too.

“By far, this is the highest price we’ve ever seen on eggs. We are sitting at double the price,” said Joe Fasula, co-owner of Gerrity’s Supermarket.

Fed announces interest rate hikes to combat record inflation

Meanwhile, eggs and chicken are not the only products rising. Inflation is now about 8%. According to the U.S. Department of Labor price index, in the last year, milk is up 11%, butter by more than 5% and candy by 7%.

“A lot of bakeries in the Chicagoland area have recently shuttered because of rising commodity prices, shortage of labor, fuel costs,” Suarez said.

“It’s tough on the working man because he can’t make ends meet because he’s living paycheck to paycheck, and when you see gas prices and the price of your groceries going up like they are, it’s a terrible thing,” one consumer said.

According to the USDA, grocery prices could see an increase of up to 4% by December, and eating out could be 6% more expensive by then.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WATE 6 On Your Side.

Comments / 0

Related
WATE

Plant found only on Cumberland Plateau taken off endangered list

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A plant found only in a small area of the Cumberland Plateau has been taken off the federal endangered species list. Since the Cumberland sandwort, Minuartia cumberlandensis, was put on the list in 1988, Tennessee and Kentucky environmental officials – as well as federal agencies and conservation groups – have been working to protect the plant.
TENNESSEE STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chicago, IL
Food & Drinks
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Business
Local
Illinois Lifestyle
Chicago, IL
Lifestyle
Local
Illinois Industry
Chicago, IL
Industry
Local
Illinois Food & Drinks
Local
Illinois Business
The US Sun

What’s behind the shortages and how to skip soaring prices

SUPPLY chain shortages have been impacting the world for over a year now. Americans have seen grocery stores start to look bare with some even rationing certain products. Though stores may be feeling the brunt of the shortages, online retailers are having trouble getting their customers packaged items, clothing, tools and other home goods.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Easter Eggs#Price Index#Passover#Commodity Prices#Food Drink#Ut
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Milk
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Grocery & Supermaket
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Gas Price
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
ABC News

Inflation surges to 40-year high as food prices spike from groceries to takeout

Inflation is at its highest point in nearly 40 years and the cost of food has steadily climbed month over month across multiple categories from groceries to takeout. The Labor Department announced Tuesday that the Consumer Price Index jumped 8.5% in March compared to a year ago, which is the sharpest increase since December 1981.
BUSINESS
Footwear News

Footwear Prices Increase 6.6% in March as Inflation Soars to 41-Year High

Click here to read the full article. Consumer prices — including footwear — are still soaring at record highs. Consumer prices rose by 8.5% in March compared to a year ago, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics’ monthly report. This number was up from the 7.9% in February (and the 7.5% growth in January) and represented the highest inflation rate since the 12-month period ending in December 1981. Compared to February, prices for March were up 1.2% on top of a 0.8% rise in February. Excluding food and energy, prices rose 6.5% from last year, marking the largest 12-month change since the period...
BUSINESS
morningbrew.com

Inflation surges 8.5% in March, but peak could be near

If you’re 41 or younger, you a) only know Liza Minnelli from Arrested Development and b) have never experienced inflation this high. US consumer prices soared 8.5% in March from a year earlier for the fastest annual pace since 1981. A few nuggets from the Labor Department’s report:
BUSINESS
butterwithasideofbread.com

CADBURY EASTER EGG FUDGE

Cadbury Easter Egg Fudge made easy with all your favorite Easter candy! Cadbury eggs combined with a creamy layered chocolate fudge for a deliciously rich festive treat!. This white chocolate Easter egg fudge is made with layers of delicious chocolate and swirled together with Cadbury mini eggs and Cadbury creme eggs, this fudge is truly delectable. When you make this easy Easter fudge recipe you are combining all our favorite holiday treats, what is not to love about this yummy fudge recipe?
FOOD & DRINKS
marthastewart.com

Homemade Chocolate Surprise Easter Eggs

Melt colored melts in a heat-proof bowl (or separate bowls, if using multiple colors) according to package instructions until completely melted and smooth. Consistency should be loose but spreadable; if too thick, stir in shortening, 1/4 teaspoon at a time, until proper consistency is reached. Melt cocoa melts in a...
RECIPES
WATE

WATE

17K+
Followers
6K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WATE 6 On Your Side provides the latest news, weather and sports coverage of Knoxville and East Tennessee.

 https://www.wate.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy