Florida governor expected to sign abortion restriction bill

By ANTHONY IZAGUIRRE
 2 days ago
Bill Signings-Florida FILE - Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks during a news conference, Feb. 1, 2022, in Miami. Gov. DeSantis has signed a COVID-19-linked bill requiring health care centers to allow in-person visitations, as the Republican announced he approved dozens of other measures passed during this year's legislative session. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell, file) (Rebecca Blackwell)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — (AP) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis was expected to sign a 15-week abortion ban into law Thursday as the state moves to join a growing conservative push ahead of a U.S. Supreme Court decision that could limit access nationwide.

Republicans in several states have moved to place new restrictions on abortion after the conservative Supreme Court signaled it would uphold a Mississippi law banning abortions after 15 weeks. The court's decision, expected this summer, could potentially weaken or overturn Roe v. Wade, the landmark 1973 ruling that declared a nationwide right to abortion.

The expected signing of the bill would also mark a significant blow to abortion access in the South, where Florida has provided wider access to the procedure than its regional neighbors.

The bill, which would take effect July 1, contains exceptions if the abortion is necessary to save a mother’s life, prevent serious injury or if the fetus has a fatal abnormality. It does not allow for exemptions in cases where pregnancies were caused by rape, incest or human trafficking. Under current law, Florida allows abortions up to 24 weeks.

