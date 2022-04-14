ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

Interactive map: Hummingbird migration is underway! How can you help the little birds on their journey?

By Emily Mikkelsen
Fox 46 Charlotte
Fox 46 Charlotte
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pSEPN_0f9CQXmz00

(WGHP) — Hummingbirds are a welcome sight every Spring.

These incredible little birds spend their winters in Mexico and Central America, and then start making their way to their breeding grounds across the southern united states around late January or February, then head a little further north later into the spring.

Hummingbird Central tracks hummingbird migration between January and May every year, with an interactive map tool to show viewer submitted sightings throughout the spring as the little birds make their journeys.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yxr9D_0f9CQXmz00
Photo Courtesy of Hummingbird Central

According to Hummingbird Central, the birds fly by day. Food sources are more abundant during the day. They also tend to fly low, so it’s easy to find their food. They’re experts at using tailwinds to help reach their destination faster. Research suggests that a hummingbird can travel as much as 23 miles in one day! For a bird that tiny, that’s quite the journey.

Need a boost? Check out all the latest Good News!

As you can see on the map, the east coast is dominated by Ruby-Throated Hummingbirds. It is the most common hummingbird seen east of the Mississippi. Males of the species have an iridescent red patch on their throats and are a little smaller than their female counterparts.

Hummingbird Central provides a way for bird watchers to report sightings of the little birds , with its map created from viewer-submitted sightings.

They’ll begin their journey back south in August or September.

How can you attract hummingbirds?

As spring rolls in, we’ll be seeing more and more hummingbirds across North Carolina. If you’d like to let hummingbirds know that they have a safe place to land in your yard while they make their journey, Hummingbird Central has a list of hummingbird-friendly flowers you can plant in your garden . They like bushes and shrubs to land and rest on, as well.

Buying a hummingbird feeder? Find one with a ‘bee-guard’ or one that doesn’t have the color yellow, which seems to attract stinging insects. Avoid pre-mixed hummingbird food, especially ones with red dye. Make your own by mixing four parts warm water with one part sugar. You can boil the water to remove potential impurities and fully dissolve the sugar, but it isn’t always necessary.

Nestle your feeder amongst some nice bushes for hummingbirds to rest on and you’ve created a lovely way station for these essential pollinators.

You can learn more about hummingbirds at Hummingbird Central .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Queen City News.

Comments / 0

Related
Fox 46 Charlotte

Pair who assaulted, carjacked 74-year-old in NC arrested

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Two people accused of assaulting and carjacking a woman in eastern North Carolina have been apprehended in Randolph County, according to the sheriff’s office. Deputies with the Craven County Sheriff’s Office say they responded to an assault and carjacking in New Bern. A 74-year-old woman told deputies she had been […]
RANDOLPH COUNTY, NC
Bangor Daily News

When crabs climb trees, you know you’re not in Maine any more

The heat and brightness of the sun vanished as our kayak glided into a mangrove forest. A tangle of long, arcing roots bordered the narrow channel, reaching into the saltwater. Above, a canopy of brown branches and light green leaves formed a roof to the tunnel. “Do you see the...
MAINE STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
State
North Carolina State
Lockhaven Express

Bird Lore: Early bird nesters

It was a calm, clear morning in February. Although the sun felt warm, winter still had its grip on central Pennsylvania. But there it was — a clear whistle. The simple, plaintive notes of a Tufted Titmouse calledf rom the treetop. Emboldened by the increasing daylight, he sang a brief song to announce his presence and stake out his territory. This was his opening salvo of the 2022 nesting season. And that song was a clear announcement of coming spring. Almost a promise.
ANIMALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Little Birds#Ruby Throated Hummingbird#Hummingbirds#Wghp#Hummingbird Central#Good News
Daily Mail

Spanish police seize 1,000 stuffed wild animals including 400 protected and extinct species from private taxidermy collection worth £24million on the black market

Spain's civil guard is investigating a private taxidermy collection with more than 1,000 stuffed animals - including 405 from protected species and at least one extinct specimen - was discovered at a warehouse in Valencia. The finding of elephant tusks, cheetah, white antelopes and more is the largest of protected...
ANIMALS
dornob.com

Meteorite is a Mysterious 3-Story Black Cabin in the Forests of Finland

There’s something otherworldly about this jet black cabin emerging from the canopy of a dark Finnish forest, its roofline rising to an irregular point. Fittingly, design studio Ateljé Sotamaa named it “Meteorite,” conjuring mental pictures of a space rock that crash-landed and then revealed itself to be hollow, its interiors just waiting to be explored.
VISUAL ART
Phys.org

Invasive ants hit Texas hard—now a killer fungus is coming for them

When crazy ants roll into new parts of Texas, the invasive species wipe out local insects and lizards, drive away birds, and even blind baby rabbits by spewing acid in their eyes. Scientists at the University of Texas at Austin now have good news: a naturally occurring fungus-like pathogen can...
TEXAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Pets
Fox 46 Charlotte

Fox 46 Charlotte

35K+
Followers
8K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX 46 Charlotte is your local source for news, weather, traffic, and sports in the Charlotte.

 https://www.fox46.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy