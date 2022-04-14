ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Plano, IL

Plano off to good start on construction in 2022

By Ethan Kruger
WSPY NEWS
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe City of Plano appears to be off to a good start for construction in 2022. Interim Director of Building, Planning, and Zoning Jeff Sobotka spoke about it during the Plano City Council meeting on Monday. Homes...

CBS Chicago

Applications for city's first guaranteed income program to open April 15

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Applications for the city's first-ever guaranteed basic income program will open on April 25, allowing Chicago residents who suffered economic hardship due to the COVID-19 pandemic to enter a lottery to get $500 monthly payments for one year.Mayor Lori Lightfoot's office announced the $31.5 million "Chicago Resilient Communities" pilot program will provide monthly cash assistance to 5,000 low-income households."I remain committed to making an equitable recovery from the pandemic to stabilize and ensure the wellbeing of all residents," Lightfoot said in a statement. The program will accept applications from 9 a.m. on April 25 through 11:59 p.m. on...
CHICAGO, IL

