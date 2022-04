On Saturday Night Live, we watched as Jake Gyllenhaal sang through most of the night and it was a treat for us all. In one sketch called "Cabaret Night", we saw as The Singers Four took to the stage to sing a song of encouragement for those who weren't going to do anything great with their lives but instead, would just live an okay existence and that's fine by them. Gyllenhaal, Kate McKinnon, Cecily Strong, and Bowen Yang had the energy of those cabaret singers that don't realize just how mean they're being, but somehow it worked.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 6 DAYS AGO