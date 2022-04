For all that you could say about FOX's Gotham, if there’s one thing that resolutely stood out about the show was its propensity to double down on the crazy. The series, which seemed like a poorly conceptualized procedural set in Gotham pre-Batman, slowly turned into an edgy Elseworlds-esque take on the Batman mythos. One addition that not only captured all that the series had to offer but stands as a resolute reminder of what made Gotham work was Jada Pinkett Smith’s Fish Mooney.

