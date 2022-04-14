ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brentwood, TN

Brentwood’s Hirst named Herff Jones Heart of the Team award winner

By Charles Pulliam • Multimedia Reporter 
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBRENTWOOD — Charlotte Hirst used some of the skills she learned in lacrosse to quickly become a lead defender for the Brentwood High School flag football team. . Now, she’s all in for the new sport, which is part of a two-year pilot program in a partnership between Williamson County Schools and...

