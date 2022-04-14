ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Walter Suza guest column: We need inner peace to bring world peace

By Walter Suza
Amest Tribune
Amest Tribune
 2 days ago
  Walter Suza of Ames, Iowa, writes frequently on the intersections of spirituality, anti-racism and social justice.

Dear Jesus,

You said, “Peace I leave with you; my peace I give you.”

Yet my peace is leaving me because I am afraid I might upset some who are more worthy of mentioning your name.

Because I am afraid, I have debated whether to write about your loving nature or your horrifying crucifixion. And even with a couple of potential leads, I struggled to decide on what to write.

Should I write that you are my friend and you accept me as I am just as you accept all humans?

Should I write about the human tendency to perceive specks in others, but fail to recognize logs in our own eyes?

Should I write about the employee who begged his employer for forgiveness, yet after he was forgiven, he refused to forgive his co-worker?

Should I write that you still loved Judas, who betrayed you; Peter, who denied he knew you; Thomas, who doubted you; the Pharisees, who believed they were closer to God than you?

Should I write about the moment during the Last Supper when you washed your disciples' feet as a way to teach leadership by humility in service to others?

Should I write that, despite being subjected to ridicule, flogging, and extreme violence, you still chose to forgive because being human is too often not knowing what we are doing?

Should I write about the unfortunate reality of your story being turned into a double-edged sword — one side being those chosen by you to live beyond earth with you, and those not chosen by you getting left behind?

Should I write that I believe the way to heal the world is to become willing to fall to the ground like a seed to die so others may have life?

You said, “Peace be with you!”

But how can I have peace when, even today, sitting at the well with the Samaritan can lead to condemnation, when the wealthy still fail to pass through the eye of the needle, when the sword continues to be the way of life, when the lambs go to bed hungry, when many think your power is made perfect in self-righteousness?

Yet, I am still afraid to be honest about the way I feel.

How can I have peace when I am afraid, doubt myself, seek to prove myself, fear to die?

I am afraid to write that when I was a child, even though Easter would thunder with songs of your praise, I felt sad that in 40 days you would leave.

I am afraid to write that, when I was a child, staring at the picture of your Ascension made me ask in silence, why did you have to leave?

I am afraid to write that I can’t locate on the globe the place you said you could be found if I used you as the way and the light.

I have many wishes.

I wish you were here to challenge those in power to respect justice and care for the marginalized.

I wish you were here walking in the crowds so I could run after you and touch your garment, invite you to my unworthy home for supper, sit with you and tell you all my other wishes.

I wish for racism to end, hypocrisy to end, wars to end, poverty to end, disease to end, all children to be safe, all children to be fed, all children to be educated, all children to be allowed to be children — happy — joyous — free — at peace. I wish for our world to be a better place.

You said again, “Peace be with you!”

Yet even though your teachings say I would be blessed if I believed in you without seeing you, despite the pain and suffering in the world, for a long time, I still doubted you.

Yet I would reach out to you, especially in desperate times.

Like the day I held my son in my arms, who was struggling to breathe, strength leaving his body, anguish radiating from his eyes. I was trying to save him but it seemed the effort was becoming too late. The day when my 2-year-old son was choking on his food and I panicked for fear of losing him.

I was desperate so I screamed, “Please help my son!”

Even though until that moment I doubted you, I believe you helped me to help my son breathe again. That experience with my son reminded me of the words: “Never will I leave you; never will I forsake you.”

Today, if I can remember those words, I get some inner peace, the kind of peace I must strive for the rest of my life to cultivate, peace which is needed to seed love.

On this day and beyond, I wish every heart to have inner peace that allows love to grow and brings peace into the world.

Walter Suza of Ames, Iowa, writes frequently on the intersections of spirituality, anti-racism and social justice. He can be contacted at wsuza2020@gmail.com.

