ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clearwater, FL

84-Year-Old Man Pulled From Burning Mobile Home In Clearwater

By Local - Liz Shultz
The Free Press - TFP
The Free Press - TFP
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SCyO4_0f9COQ6y00
Source: CFR

CLEARWATER, FL. – Clearwater Fire & Rescue personnel responded to a residential fire just before 8:00 this morning at Happy Trails Mobile Home Park, 2261 Gulf-to-Bay Blvd.

Firefighters pulled an adult male and a dog from the mobile home.

The 84-year-old man was flown to Tampa General Hospital as a trauma alert. Officials say the dog was taken to a local animal hospital for treatment.

The cause of the fire is under investigation and we will update this story as more details are released.

Visit Tampafp.com for Politics , Tampa Area Local News , Sports , and National Headlines . Support journalism by clicking here to our GiveSendGo or sign up for our free newsl etter by clicking here .

Android Users, Click Here To Downloa d The Free Press App And Never Miss A Story. Follow Us On Facebook Here Or Twitter Here .

Comments / 1

Related
Idaho State Journal

FedEx driver, Walmart employee and sheriff's deputies save elderly man from burning Pocatello mobile home

POCATELLO — FedEx driver Kortnie Balls will never forget her Wednesday morning drive to work. The 25-year-old Gate City resident saw a mobile home on fire in a south Pocatello trailer park and moments later became a hero, though she would never call herself that. Balls explains that she "sprung into action," crawling into the burning residence after learning a man was trapped inside the inferno and then pulling him...
POCATELLO, ID
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Accidents
Tampa, FL
Accidents
Clearwater, FL
Crime & Safety
Tampa, FL
Crime & Safety
City
Tampa, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
City
Clearwater, FL
Clearwater, FL
Accidents
Andrei Tapalaga

Doctors Shocked as a Man Wakes Up From the Dead During Autopsy

Three certified doctors have comfirmed the death of Gonzalo Montoya JimenezMovidagrafica/Pixabay. A prisoner from Villabona prison in Asturias, Spain had been confirmed by three different doctors dead from a stroke that he suffered during his sleep. Nothing very unusual to be seen in prison, as stated by a spokesman for the Spanish Prison Service.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Home Park#Politics#Accident#Burning Mobile Home#Cfr#Clearwater Fire Rescue#Tampa General Hospital#Tampafp Com#National Headlines
Outsider.com

Alligator Kills 50 Pound Pit Bull in Florida Campus Attack

An alligator killed a 50 pound pit bull on a college campus in Florida earlier this month. The attack happened around 8 p.m. on March 9. Someone called the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) to report the attack. They said that a dog had been taken by a gator at the State College of Florida, Manatee-Sarasota in Venice campus. The FWC confirmed that the dog was a 50 pound pit bull.
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
WFLA

1 killed at senior living complex in Pinellas County

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — One person was killed Saturday evening at a senior living center in Pinellas County, according to St. Petersburg Fire Rescue. Authorities said a fire broke out at Noble Senior living around 9 p.m. The two-story building is an assisted living center located in Lealman, Pinellas County. Firefighters arrived and found […]
Outsider.com

Monster 12-Foot Alligator Discovered Inside Newly Built Florida Home

One Florida home that is under construction wasn’t quite move-in-ready as an unexpected visitor took over the location. This newly-built waterside home offers a buyer quite the layout – with three bedrooms and three bathrooms. And, the site’s construction supervisor Matthew Goodwin notes, the Southwest Florida property had an unusual addition recently when a massive alligator snuck inside.
FLORIDA STATE
Motorious

Chevy Corvette Driver Killed In Florida Crash

A fatal accident involving a Chevy Corvette and a Toyota Tacoma is a somber reminder of the need to be cautious while behind the wheel. The crash took place on County Road 484 in Belleview, Florida around 3 pm on March 24. After Marion County Fire Rescue arrived, it took about five minutes to extricate the driver from the Corvette. However, he was pronounced dead at the scene.
BELLEVIEW, FL
The Free Press - TFP

The Free Press - TFP

Tampa, FL
113K+
Followers
15K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

Local Breaking News, serving local Florida News and National Stories

 https://www.tampafp.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy