84-Year-Old Man Pulled From Burning Mobile Home In Clearwater

Source: CFR

CLEARWATER, FL. – Clearwater Fire & Rescue personnel responded to a residential fire just before 8:00 this morning at Happy Trails Mobile Home Park, 2261 Gulf-to-Bay Blvd.

Firefighters pulled an adult male and a dog from the mobile home.

The 84-year-old man was flown to Tampa General Hospital as a trauma alert. Officials say the dog was taken to a local animal hospital for treatment.

The cause of the fire is under investigation and we will update this story as more details are released.

Visit Tampafp.com for Politics , Tampa Area Local News , Sports , and National Headlines . Support journalism by clicking here to our GiveSendGo or sign up for our free newsl etter by clicking here .

Android Users, Click Here To Downloa d The Free Press App And Never Miss A Story. Follow Us On Facebook Here Or Twitter Here .