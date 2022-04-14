ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clinton County, IL

Flood Warning issued for Clinton by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-16 19:34:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-18 07:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. This product,...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Gage, Jefferson, Saline by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-12 19:16:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-12 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Gage; Jefferson; Saline The National Weather Service in Omaha has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Jefferson County in southeastern Nebraska Southeastern Saline County in southeastern Nebraska Southwestern Gage County in southeastern Nebraska * Until 800 PM CDT. * At 716 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 5 miles southwest of Western to Mahaska, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Plymouth, Fairbury and Diller. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
GAGE COUNTY, NE
State
Illinois State
County
Clinton County, IL
City
Carlyle, IL
City
Clinton, IL
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Bon Homme, Clay, Douglas, Hutchinson, Lincoln, Turner, Union by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-14 11:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-14 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Bon Homme; Clay; Douglas; Hutchinson; Lincoln; Turner; Union; Yankton RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY UNTIL 9 PM CDT FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR PARTS OF SOUTHEAST SOUTH DAKOTA NORTHWEST IOWA AND NORTHEAST NEBRASKA * AFFECTED AREA...In Iowa...Sioux...O`Brien...Clay...Plymouth Cherokee...Buena Vista...Woodbury...Ida. In Nebraska Dixon... Dakota. In South Dakota...Douglas...Hutchinson Turner... Lincoln...Bon Homme...Yankton...Clay...Union. * WIND...West winds with gusts of 45 to 50 mph. * HUMIDITY...As low as 15 to 25 percent. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
BON HOMME COUNTY, SD
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Decatur, Perry by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-16 23:49:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-23 06:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Stay tuned to further developments by listening to your local radio, television, or NOAA Weather Radio for further information. Additional information is available at weather.gov/memphis. The next statement will be issued as conditions warrant. Target Area: Decatur; Perry The Flood Advisory continues for the following rivers in Tennessee Tennessee River at Johnsonville Tennessee River at Perryville Tennessee River at Savannah For the Tennessee River...including Pickwick Dam, Savannah, Saltillo, Perryville, Johnsonville...elevated river levels are forecast. FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL SATURDAY MORNING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...Tennessee River at Perryville. * WHEN...Until Saturday morning. * IMPACTS...At 363.0 feet, In Decatur County, boat launch parking lot at Cherokee Heights is flooded. Access road to Beech Bend Park boat parking area is being flooded. Water tops boat ramp at Gumdale Marina and Fisherdale Landing area. Water begins to cover road in front of the Lost Creek Marina and Boat Dock. Access to Lost Creek Boat Dock may be limited. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 11:30 PM CDT Saturday the stage was 362.6 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 363.0 feet early Monday afternoon. - Action stage is 362.0 feet. - Flood stage is 365.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
DECATUR COUNTY, TN
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Lincoln, Lyon, Murray, Pipestone by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-12 19:14:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-12 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Prepare immediately for large hail and deadly cloud to ground lightning. Seek shelter inside a well-built structure. Stay away from windows. Target Area: Lincoln; Lyon; Murray; Pipestone The National Weather Service in Sioux Falls has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Lyon County in southwestern Minnesota Southeastern Lincoln County in southwestern Minnesota Northeastern Pipestone County in southwestern Minnesota Northwestern Murray County in southwestern Minnesota * Until 800 PM CDT. * At 713 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Woodstock, or 13 miles northeast of Pipestone, moving northeast at 60 mph. HAZARD...Golf ball size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Florence and Current Lake around 720 PM CDT. Balaton around 725 PM CDT. Russell around 730 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of this severe thunderstorm include Camden State Park and Marshall. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH
LINCOLN COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Kootenai, Cabinet Region, Lower Clark Fork Region by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-16 15:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-17 09:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Kootenai, Cabinet Region; Lower Clark Fork Region WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 9 AM MDT SUNDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches with 4 to 5 inches on US 2 from Happy`s Inn to Marion. Higher totals of 5 to 8 inches for Lookout Pass. Watch for ice formation as snow melts on roads and refreezes. * WHERE...Highway 2 Kalispell to Libby, Highway 37 Eureka to Libby, Highway 56 Bull Lake Road, Highway 93 Eureka to Whitefish, Evaro Hill, Highway 200 Thompson Falls to Plains, Highway 200 Trout Creek to Heron, and I-90 Lookout Pass to Haugan. * WHEN...From 3 PM this afternoon to 9 AM MDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be affected.
FLATHEAD COUNTY, MT
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Western Arctic Coast by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-15 12:12:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-04-16 06:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Western Arctic Coast WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM AKDT SATURDAY * WHAT...Blowing snow with low visibility occuring. Plan on areas of poor visibilities to create difficult travel conditions at times. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph will cause areas of blowing and drifting snow. Visibility will be one half mile or less at times. * WHERE...Western Arctic Coast, especially near Point Lay. * WHEN...Until 6 AM Saturday. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Winds gusting as high as 50 mph will cause areas of blowing and drifting snow. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Winter Weather Advisory for blowing snow means periods of blowing snow will cause travel difficulties. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
weather.gov

High Surf Advisory issued for Guam by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-15 15:05:00 Expires: 2022-04-16 06:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions. Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Guam HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM SATURDAY HIGH RISK OF RIP CURRENTS THROUGH TONIGHT * WHAT...Large breaking waves of 7 to 9 feet and dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...West facing reefs of the Marianas. * WHEN...Through 6 AM Saturday. * IMPACTS...Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Surf will continue to subside and should fall below hazardous levels of 9 feet early Saturday morning.
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Benton, Henry, Houston, Humphreys, Stewart by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-16 23:49:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-23 18:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Stay tuned to further developments by listening to your local radio, television, or NOAA Weather Radio for further information. Additional information is available at weather.gov/memphis. The next statement will be issued as conditions warrant. Target Area: Benton; Henry; Houston; Humphreys; Stewart The Flood Advisory continues for the following rivers in Tennessee Tennessee River at Johnsonville Tennessee River at Perryville Tennessee River at Savannah For the Tennessee River...including Pickwick Dam, Savannah, Saltillo, Perryville, Johnsonville...elevated river levels are forecast. FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL SATURDAY EVENING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...Tennessee River at Johnsonville. * WHEN...Until Saturday evening. * IMPACTS...At 360.0 feet, Low-lying and agricultural areas along the river from the Interstate 40 bridge to Land Between the Lakes, including boat launches, access points, and portions of the Tennessee River National Wildlife Refuge near the Duck River begin to inundate. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 11:00 PM CDT Saturday the stage was 360.0 feet. - Forecast...The river will fall to 359.9 feet and then begin rising just after midnight tonight. It will then rise again to 360.3 feet early Wednesday afternoon. It will fall to 360.2 feet and then begin rising early Thursday morning. It will then rise again to 360.3 feet Thursday evening. It will fall again and remain below flood stage. - Action stage is 360.0 feet. - Flood stage is 361.5 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
BENTON COUNTY, TN
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Coastal Ocean, Ocean by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-18 00:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-16 23:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Coastal Ocean; Ocean A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of east central Ocean County through 1130 PM EDT At 1109 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Barnegat, or 11 miles south of Toms River, moving east at 65 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 40 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Barnegat, Beachwood, Seaside Heights, Dover Beaches South, Waretown and Ocean Acres. This includes Garden State Parkway between mile markers 67 and 78. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Burke, Divide, Renville, Ward by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-17 01:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-17 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Burke; Divide; Renville; Ward WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Heavy snow and blowing snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 6 and 9 inches possible. Winds could gust as high as 40 mph. * WHERE...Renville, Ward, Burke, and Divide Counties. * WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility.
BURKE COUNTY, ND
weather.gov

Lake Wind Advisory issued for Lower Snake River Plain by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-16 20:55:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-16 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Lower Snake River Plain LAKE WIND ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING Winds have backed off, but are still gusting 30 to 35 mph across the Arco desert. Winds will continue to drop through the night. Winds will pick back up tomorrow afternoon to around 20 to 25 mph with gusts of around 30 to 35 mph. Wyatt
BINGHAM COUNTY, ID
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for North Snowy Range Foothills by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-17 00:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-17 15:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: North Snowy Range Foothills HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM MDT SUNDAY * WHAT...West to southwest winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 65 mph. * WHERE...Interstate 80 including Arlington and Elk Mountain. * WHEN...From midnight tonight to 3 PM MDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Mainly to transportation. Strong cross winds will be hazardous to light weight and high profile vehicles, including campers and tractor trailers.
ALBANY COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Clark, Dallas, Ouachita by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-13 12:04:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-13 13:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 500 PM CDT for southwestern Arkansas. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Clark; Dallas; Ouachita The National Weather Service in Little Rock has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southern Clark County in southwestern Arkansas Southwestern Dallas County in southwestern Arkansas Northwestern Ouachita County in southwestern Arkansas * Until 100 PM CDT. * At 1203 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Hollywood to near Prescott to 8 miles south of Hope, moving east at 50 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Camden... Gurdon Sparkman... Chidester Okolona... Whelen Springs Beirne... Poison Springs State Park Richwoods... White Oak Lake State Park Burtsell... Curtis Ouachita... Reader Vaden... Troy Tates Bluff... Pine Grove Dalark... Bragg City This includes Interstate 30 between mile markers 53 and 66. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
CLARK COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Bottineau, McHenry, Pierce, Rolette by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-17 07:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-18 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Bottineau; McHenry; Pierce; Rolette WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THIS MORNING TO 1 AM CDT MONDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow and blowing snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 5 and 8 inches possible. Winds could gust as high as 40 mph. * WHERE...Bottineau, McHenry, Pierce, and Rolette Counties. * WHEN...From 7 AM this morning to 1 AM CDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility.
BOTTINEAU COUNTY, ND
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for East Platte County by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-17 03:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-17 15:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: East Platte County HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 3 PM MDT SUNDAY * WHAT...West winds 35 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph expected. * WHERE...East Platte County including Wheatland and Guernsey. * WHEN...From 3 AM to 3 PM MDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Mainly to transportation. Strong cross winds will be hazardous to light weight and high profile vehicles, including campers and tractor trailers.
PLATTE COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Northeastern Crook by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-17 07:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-17 19:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Persons outdoors should watch for flying or falling objects that may injure you. If you are driving, be prepared for sudden wind gusts that can cause you to lose control of your vehicle, especially on open stretches, or as you approach the crest of hills. Also be alert for debris or dust blowing across the road. Target Area: Northeastern Crook HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM TO 7 PM MDT SUNDAY * WHAT...West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph expected. * WHERE...In Wyoming, Northeastern Crook County. In South Dakota, Harding County and Butte County. * WHEN...From 7 AM to 7 PM MDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...The high winds may blow down large trees and damage roofs, small outbuildings, and signs. Power outages are possible. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Strong winds can cause blowing dust, reduced visibility, and flying debris.
CROOK COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Laramie Valley by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-17 03:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-17 15:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: Laramie Valley HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 3 PM MDT SUNDAY * WHAT...West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph expected. * WHERE...Laramie Valley including Laramie. * WHEN...From 3 AM to 3 PM MDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Mainly to transportation. Strong cross winds will be hazardous to light weight and high profile vehicles, including campers and tractor trailers.
ALBANY COUNTY, WY

