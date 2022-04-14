ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia County, WI

Wind Advisory issued for Columbia, Dane, Dodge, Fond Du Lac, Green, Green Lake, Iowa by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-14 10:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-14 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a...

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Western Arctic Coast by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-15 09:39:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-04-16 06:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Western Arctic Coast WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM AKDT SATURDAY * WHAT...Blowing snow with low visibility occuring. Plan on areas of poor visibilities to create difficult travel conditions at times. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph will cause areas of blowing and drifting snow. Visibility will be one half mile or less at times. * WHERE...Western Arctic Coast, especially near Point Lay. * WHEN...Until 6 AM Saturday. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Winds gusting as high as 50 mph will cause areas of blowing and drifting snow. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Winter Weather Advisory for blowing snow means periods of blowing snow will cause travel difficulties. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Fond Du Lac County, WI
County
Iowa County, WI
County
Green County, WI
City
Green Lake, WI
City
Kenosha, WI
County
Washington County, WI
City
Waukesha, WI
City
Walworth, WI
County
Milwaukee County, WI
City
Racine, WI
County
Sauk County, WI
County
Racine County, WI
City
Sheboygan, WI
State
Iowa State
County
Sheboygan County, WI
County
Ozaukee County, WI
County
Walworth County, WI
County
Waukesha County, WI
City
Marquette, WI
State
Wisconsin State
County
Jefferson County, WI
County
Rock County, WI
State
Washington State
City
Dane, WI
County
Lafayette County, WI
County
Dane County, WI
City
Jefferson, WI
County
Columbia County, WI
County
Kenosha County, WI
County
Dodge County, WI
County
Marquette County, WI
City
Dodge, WI
City
Fond Du Lac, WI
County
Green Lake County, WI
City
Milwaukee, WI
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Antelope, Boone, Butler, Colfax, Cuming, Dodge, Gage by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-22 18:23:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-22 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Antelope; Boone; Butler; Colfax; Cuming; Dodge; Gage; Jefferson; Johnson; Lancaster; Madison; Pawnee; Platte; Saline; Saunders; Seward; Stanton WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...North winds 30 to 35 mph with gusts up to around 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Portions of southeast Nebraska. * WHEN...Until 10 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
ANTELOPE COUNTY, NE
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Eastern Columbia River Gorge of Washington, Kittitas Valley by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-19 14:24:00 PDT Expires: 2022-03-19 21:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Eastern Columbia River Gorge of Washington; Kittitas Valley; Simcoe Highlands WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...In Washington, Eastern Columbia River Gorge of Washington, Kittitas Valley and Simcoe Highlands. In Oregon, Eastern Columbia River Gorge of Oregon, Lower Columbia Basin of Oregon, Foothills of the Southern Blue Mountains of Oregon and North Central Oregon. * WHEN...Until 9 PM PDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
KITTITAS COUNTY, WA
weather.gov

Lake Wind Advisory issued for Laurel, McCreary, Pulaski, Wayne, Whitley by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-26 10:48:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-26 17:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Boaters on area lakes should use extra caution since strong winds and rough waves can overturn small craft. Target Area: Laurel; McCreary; Pulaski; Wayne; Whitley LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts around 35 mph. * WHERE...Pulaski, Laurel, Wayne, McCreary and Whitley Counties. * WHEN...Until 5 PM EDT this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Strong winds and rough waves on area lakes will create hazardous conditions for small craft.
LAUREL COUNTY, KY
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Benton, Jasper, Lake, Newton, Porter by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-25 16:31:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-26 04:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Benton; Jasper; Lake; Newton; Porter WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM CDT /4 AM EDT/ SATURDAY * WHAT...West to northwest winds gusting up to 45 mph expected. Localized gusts to 60 mph possible in showers through early evening. * WHERE...Winnebago, Ogle, Lee, De Kalb, La Salle, Grundy and Livingston Counties. * WHEN...From 3 PM this afternoon to 3 AM CDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. Also, travel could be difficult in high profile vehicles. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Localized areas of stronger winds in excess of 60 mph are possible in conjunction with the scattered rain and snow showers expected this evening. Sharply reduced visibility will also be likely with any of the more vigorous snow showers and squalls this evening.
BENTON COUNTY, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wind Advisory#Columbia#Green
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Chippewa, Douglas, Lac Qui Parle, Pope, Stevens, Swift by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-25 10:44:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-25 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Chippewa; Douglas; Lac Qui Parle; Pope; Stevens; Swift; Yellow Medicine WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph. * WHERE...Douglas, Stevens, Pope, Yellow Medicine, Chippewa, Lac Qui Parle and Swift Counties. * WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Scattered snow showers are expected to develop today. The strong winds during times of these snow showers may combine to produce brief periods of significantly reduced visibility.
CHIPPEWA COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Lake Wind Advisory issued for Chesterfield, Northern Lancaster, Southern Lancaster by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-27 14:21:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-27 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Boaters on area lakes should use extra caution since strong winds and rough waves can overturn small craft. Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Chesterfield; Northern Lancaster; Southern Lancaster LAKE WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 9 AM EDT MONDAY * WHAT...For the Freeze Warning, sub-freezing temperatures as low as 29 expected. For the Lake Wind Advisory, west winds around 15 knots with gusts up to 30 knots possible. * WHERE...Chesterfield, Northern Lancaster and Southern Lancaster Counties. * WHEN...For the Freeze Warning, from 3 AM to 9 AM EDT Monday. For the Lake Wind Advisory, until 8 PM EDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Strong winds and rough waves on area lakes will create hazardous conditions for small craft. Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, SC
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Eastern Columbia, Eastern Greene, Western Columbia by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-27 15:02:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-27 19:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Eastern Columbia; Eastern Greene; Western Columbia A HEAVY SNOW SHOWER WILL AFFECT PARTS OF EASTERN COLUMBIA...EASTERN GREENE...AND WESTERN COLUMBIA COUNTIES HAZARDS...A heavy snow shower accompanied by winds of up to 35 MPH which can rapidly reduce visibility to less than one mile. LOCATION AND MOVEMENT...At 615 PM EDT, a heavy snow shower was over Athens, or over Hudson moving southeast at 10 MPH. THIS SNOW SHOWER WILL BE NEAR Hudson and Lorenz Park around 620 PM EDT. Claverack-Red Mills around 640 PM EDT. Claverack around 645 PM EDT. Philmont around 650 PM EDT. This includes Interstate 87 between exits 21 and 21B. SAFETY INFO Conditions can deteriorate rapidly in winter weather situations. Be prepared for snow covered roads. Slow down and allow extra time to reach your destination.
COLUMBIA COUNTY, NY
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Dodge, Fillmore, Houston, Mower, Olmsted, Wabasha, Winona by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-25 20:37:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-25 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Dodge; Fillmore; Houston; Mower; Olmsted; Wabasha; Winona WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 50 mph. During the past hour, both Rochester International and Oewein airports gusted to 51 mph. * WHERE...Portions of north central and northeast Iowa and southeast Minnesota. * WHEN...Until 10 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
DODGE COUNTY, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Kootenai, Cabinet Region, Lower Clark Fork Region by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-16 15:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-17 09:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Kootenai, Cabinet Region; Lower Clark Fork Region WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 9 AM MDT SUNDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches with 4 to 5 inches on US 2 from Happy`s Inn to Marion. Higher totals of 5 to 8 inches for Lookout Pass. Watch for ice formation as snow melts on roads and refreezes. * WHERE...Highway 2 Kalispell to Libby, Highway 37 Eureka to Libby, Highway 56 Bull Lake Road, Highway 93 Eureka to Whitefish, Evaro Hill, Highway 200 Thompson Falls to Plains, Highway 200 Trout Creek to Heron, and I-90 Lookout Pass to Haugan. * WHEN...From 3 PM this afternoon to 9 AM MDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be affected.
FLATHEAD COUNTY, MT
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for McCurtain by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-18 09:10:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-18 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Boaters on area lakes should use extra caution since strong winds and rough waves can overturn small craft. Target Area: McCurtain WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...West northwest winds near 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph expected. * WHERE...Portions of north central and northwest Louisiana, southeast Oklahoma, south central and southwest Arkansas and east and northeast Texas. * WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Strong winds and rough waves on area lakes will create hazardous conditions for small craft.
MCCURTAIN COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Clay, Greene, Mississippi by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-27 00:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-27 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Clay; Greene; Mississippi FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 AM CDT SUNDAY * WHAT...Temperatures of 33 to 36 degrees will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Portions of North Mississippi, West Tennessee, East Arkansas and Southeast Missouri. * WHEN...From midnight tonight to 9 AM CDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill or harm sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
CLAY COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Cascade, Eastern Teton, Judith Basin, Meagher by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-16 20:57:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-17 12:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1 or visiting the MDT Road Report website. To see a graphical representation of the degree of stress on young livestock please visit our webpage and select Local Programs then Cold Air Advisory for Newborn Livestock. Target Area: Cascade; Eastern Teton; Judith Basin; Meagher WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON MDT SUNDAY * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations up to 2 inches at lower elevations, but another 3 inches are possible in the mountains. * WHERE...Cascade, Judith Basin, Meagher and Eastern Teton Counties. * WHEN...Until Noon MDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.
CASCADE COUNTY, MT
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Baxter, Boone County Except Southwest, Fulton, Izard, Marion by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-10 10:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-10 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Baxter; Boone County Except Southwest; Fulton; Izard; Marion; Newton County Lower Elevations; Northwest Searcy County Higher Elevations; Searcy County Lower Elevations WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT: Expect breezy south winds 20 to 30 mph...with gusts up to 40 mph possible. * WHERE: A large portion of Arkansas. * WHEN: From 10 AM to 7 PM CDT Sunday. * IMPACTS: Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. Higher profile vehicles will have some difficulty. Expect dangerous conditions on area bodies of water.
BAXTER COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Northern Meade Co Plains, Pennington Co Plains, Perkins by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-17 07:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-17 19:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Northern Meade Co Plains; Pennington Co Plains; Perkins; Rapid City; Southern Meade Co Plains WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM TO 7 PM MDT SUNDAY * WHAT...Northwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...The Northern Meade County Plains, Perkins County, the Southern Meade County Plains, the Rapid City area and the Pennington County Plains. * WHEN...From 7 AM to 7 PM MDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Sudden wind gusts can cause drivers to lose control, especially in lightweight or high profile vehicles. Strong winds can cause blowing dust, reduced visibility, and flying debris.
MEADE COUNTY, SD
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Central and Southern Lewis and Clark by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-16 20:57:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-17 12:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1 or visiting the MDT Road Report website. To see a graphical representation of the degree of stress on young livestock please visit our webpage and select Local Programs then Cold Air Advisory for Newborn Livestock. Target Area: Central and Southern Lewis and Clark; Northern Rocky Mountain Front; Southern Rocky Mountain Front WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON MDT SUNDAY * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations between 1 and 3 inches at lower elevations, but up to 6 additional inches above mountain passes. * WHERE...Lewis and Clark County and the Rocky Mountain Front. * WHEN...Until Noon MDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.
GLACIER COUNTY, MT
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Owyhee Mountains, Southern Twin Falls County by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-16 20:52:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-16 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Owyhee Mountains; Southern Twin Falls County; Southwest Highlands; Western Magic Valley WIND ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 9 PM MDT /8 PM PDT/ THIS EVENING Wind across the area has weakened this evening to below advisory thresholds. Though periods of gusty to breezy wind will remain overnight, advisory impacts are no longer expected.
ENVIRONMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy