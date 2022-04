An elderly Missouri woman has perished after suffering a horrendous attack at the assisted living facility where she had been residing for the past several years. The63-year-old St. Louis resident, Doren Davis, had been hospitalized for almost a month after she was rushed to the emergency room for chemical burns due to hot oil being poured on her by a roommate at the facility.

