ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norborne, MO

Norborne Man Arrested By Troopers

By Tom Tingerthal
kchi.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Norborne man was arrested early this morning in Carroll...

kchi.com

Comments / 0

Related
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Police pursuit ends on the banks of Turkey Creek in Royal Heights, man faces multiple Felony charges

JOPLIN, Mo. – Saturday evening we were on the scene of a police pursuit through Joplin, Duquesne and Jasper County that ended on the banks of Turkey Creek as the stolen pickup truck crashed into a tree and the male suspect was taken into custody by Joplin Police. Capt William Davis updates information as multiple Felony charges are filed by...
JOPLIN, MO
WVNews

West Virginia troopers arrest suspect in Boone County homicide

UNEEDA, W.Va. (WV News) — State Police have located a suspect in a Boone County homicide. A murder warrant has been issued to Timothy Lang Westfall, 33, of St. Albans, who's accused of fatally shooting Anthony Hizer, 36, of Madison, according to State Police Deputy Chief of Staff Capt. R.A. Maddy.
BOONE COUNTY, WV
The Independent

Mother arrested for killing two children tells police ‘I don’t want them’

A 41-year-old mother accused of killing her two children allegedly told investigators she did not “want them”, police have said. Odette Lysse Joassaint was taken into custody on Tuesday night at her apartment in Little Haiti, Miami-Dade County, following a number of cold 911 calls. When officers from the Miami-Dade Police Department turned up at the building, a three-year-old boy and a five-year-old girl were found deceased.Both children were lying in a prone position on the bed with their arms, legs and necks tied-up, a police report said. Life-saving attempts were made but they were pronounced dead.It was revealed on...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Denver, MO
Carroll County, MO
Crime & Safety
County
Carroll County, MO
City
Norborne, MO
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
St. Joseph Post

Police ID Kansas woman who died during house party

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (AP) — Police in Overland Park are investigating the shooting death of a woman over the weekend. Police say the shooting was reported around 6 a.m. Sunday at a house in Overland Park. Police say that officers arrived at the home to find that the woman had been taken by family members to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead.
OVERLAND PARK, KS
WIBW

Loosened lug nuts causing issues in multiple Kansas communities

GREAT BEND, Kan. (KWCH) - Police in Great Bend and Ellis, Kan. are warning drivers about an alarming trend after receiving multiple reports of loosened lug nuts on vehicles. Sean Stoskopf with Cornerstone Automotive in Great Bend says his auto shop has found six vehicles with loosened lug nuts loosened in the last 30 days. In Ellis, two reports were made just this week.
GREAT BEND, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dwi
KCTV 5

Man killed in overnight shooting in Independence

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. (KCTV) - Independence police are investigating a shooting that left one person dead Saturday night. The incident occurred in the 10400 block of East Truman Road around 11:15 p.m. According to police, they arrived on scene where they found a 33-year-old man inside a home with multiple gunshot...
INDEPENDENCE, MO
KOLR10 News

Springfield man sentenced for distributing meth

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A man from Springfield was sentenced in federal court on Wednesday (4/12/22) for being a part of a conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine. Darrell Lynn Ferguson, 57, pleaded guilty back in October 2021 to taking part in distributing at least 32 pounds of meth between March 12, 2018, and June 6, 2018. He […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

ON YOUR SIDE: ‘Wrong number’ scam circulating around Springfield

Springfield-Greene County Health could get $2 million for continued Covid-19 response, vaccine outreach. The Springfield-Greene County Health Department could receive $2 million in federal grant funds. With case numbers relatively low in Greene County, the health department is shifting focus to vaccine outreach in underserved and minority communities. FIRST ALERT...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
Black Enterprise

Bodycam Footage Captures Moment Police Fatally Shot 68-Year-Old Man Who Was Responding to A Burglary

Police have released the bodycam footage that captured the moment cops fatally shot a 68-year-old man whose family says he was just responding to a burglary. Charles Calhoun was shot and killed by police on March 23 after officers claim he pointed a gun at them and wouldn’t drop it despite being told to, AJC reports. On Friday, Calhoun’s family held a press conference asking for transparency during a thorough investigation.
CLAYTON COUNTY, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy