Monroe County Community College to host youth police academy

MONROE — The Monroe County Community College criminal justice program has joined with the Michigan State Police to host the Monroe County Law Enforcement Youth Academy in June.

Individuals ages 17 to 21 may apply to the program, which is designed to help young people explore a career as a police officer, deputy sheriff, or state trooper. Michigan State police troopers and officers from other local agencies will mentor youth academy participants and hands-on learning activities will be offered including moderate physical fitness, patrol activities, first aid and CPR training, defensive tactics, and crime scene investigation.

The academy will take place June 20, 21, 22 and 23 at Monroe County Community College located at 1555 S. Raisinville Rd. in Monroe.

The cost for the youth academy is $25 and applications are due by May 6.

To apply, contact Michigan State Police trooper Don Stuart at (248) 388-0852 or StewartD4@michigan.gov or Daniel Wood at (734) 384-4297 or danielwood@monroeccc.edu.