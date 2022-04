A Fall River man has arrested in Georgia on multiple rape charges after he allegedly impregnated his own daughter. According to a Facebook post by the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office, Roque Garcia-Ortiz was arrested this past weekend at a hotel in East Point, Georgia. According to the Sheriff’s Office, they were contacted by Fall River Police seeking help in apprehending Garcia-Ortiz by way of the Sheriff’s Office’s Scorpion Unit.

