Fort Wayne, IN

Blackhawk Christian names Davidson head coach emeritus amid cancer battle

By Aaron Organ
 2 days ago

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Marc Davidson, who has led Blackhawk Christian to two state championships, will no longer teach or coach at the school as he battles cancer.

Blackhawk Christian announced Thursday that it has named Davidson Head Coach Emeritus of the boys’ basketball program. The title will allow Davidson to retain his title as Head Coach “as an honor to him for his years of leadership over the boys’ basketball program,” the school said.

Davidson has a rare and aggressive form of cancer called renal epithelioid angiomyolipoma. He was first diagnosed with kidney cancer in October 2020, but it spread from there.

He has said there is no cure, but he undergoes treatments.

Davidson has coached Blackhawk Christian for 9 years and is the program’s all-time winningest coach. He’s led the Braves to state titles in 2019 and 2021.

Faith, family, and basketball: Davidson leads Braves

The school issued this statement:

“We recognize the incredible difficulty of this situation for the Davidson family, and we want to continue to walk with them in this journey with love and support. We are forever grateful for Marc and what he continues to mean to our ministry at Blackhawk Christian. We recognize him and honor him today with this new title of Head Coach Emeritus of the Blackhawk Christian boys’ basketball program. He has made a lasting impact on our boys’ basketball program and the Indiana High School Basketball community. We know that as long as he is here with us, he will be about the things that God has called him to, which is sharing Jesus with others and using the game of basketball as a tool to mentor and teach the young men at our school.”

Scientists closing in on a cancer vaccine

Davidson said while his health “does not look good,” he has been “blessed” to coach at Blackhawk Christian.

“Due to the continued spread of cancer throughout my body, I will no longer be able to maintain my teaching and coaching responsibilities at Blackhawk Christian School for the 2022-2023 school year,” Davidson said. “I would like to say a huge thank you to the entire Blackhawk Christian community for the incredible love and support you have shown me and my family over the past 9 years- we are truly blessed. The prognosis for my health does not look good. But our hope has never been in a doctor’s report. My hope is set firmly on the finished work of my Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. Whether in this life or in Heaven, because of Jesus, I am more than a conqueror! I remain steadfast in my commitment to honor Him with every breath He gives me. May the name of the Lord be praised! We would appreciate your ongoing prayers for me and my family.”

Blackhawk Christian will begin its search for a new boys basketball coach “immediately,” it said.

